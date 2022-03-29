Wale Previews His Upcoming Role In 'Ambulance' Movie

Michael Bay's Ambulance follows the story of a war veteran (Abdul-Mateen II) who gets recruited his adoptive brother (Gyllenhaal) to help him steal $32 million from a bank in L.A. When the bank robbery goes left, the two brothers hijack an ambulance and inadvertently take an EMT worker and a patient hostage. There aren't a lot of public details about Wale's character just yet, but the rapper did open up about his experience working on the film.

“I’m just really, really, really blessed to be able to work with Yaya and Jake Gyllenhaal," Wale told XXL last year. "I never had no freak-out moments because these actors, they know how to talk to n****s. Michael would spazz on everybody and my energy’s off and Yaya would give me this look like, ‘You got it, bro! Come on, n***a!’ Everybody was so f**king nice.”

Prior to his latest role, Wale has appeared in indie films like DC Noir (2019) and two TV series, Crashing (2018) and American Gods (2021). Ambulance is set to hit theaters April 8. Watch the latest trailer below.