Will Smith Predicted 'Chaos' At Oscars In Pre-Show TikTok Video

When Will Smith walked up on the Oscars stage and hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, bald head, everyone was shocked. Then, Will began to yell at Chris in a scene that no one could have predicted, although it seems someone actually did - Will Smith.

In a TikTok video posted just hours before the infamous incident, Will and Jada show off what they're wearing to the Academy Awards. As the couple smiles for the camera, a voiceover says, "Good morning everyone. God let me live another day, and I am about to make it everyone's problem," then, the beat drops and a series of shots of the pair looking very angry are shown. The post is captioned, "Me 'n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos."