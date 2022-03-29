Will Smith Predicted 'Chaos' At Oscars In Pre-Show TikTok Video

By Dave Basner

March 29, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

When Will Smith walked up on the Oscars stage and hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, bald head, everyone was shocked. Then, Will began to yell at Chris in a scene that no one could have predicted, although it seems someone actually did - Will Smith.

In a TikTok video posted just hours before the infamous incident, Will and Jada show off what they're wearing to the Academy Awards. As the couple smiles for the camera, a voiceover says, "Good morning everyone. God let me live another day, and I am about to make it everyone's problem," then, the beat drops and a series of shots of the pair looking very angry are shown. The post is captioned, "Me 'n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos."

@willsmith

Me ‘n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos

♬ I would rather have Billy Rae Cyrus mullet - Legoshi’s facial expressions

Will later won the the Oscar for Best Actor and in his acceptance speech, alluded to the slap, saying, "Love will make you do crazy things." On Monday, Smith apologized to the Academy and to Rock.

The confrontation was caused by a joke about Jada's baldness. The actress has been open about having the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss, and seemed upset by Rock's quip. While Rock said he was unaware of her condition, Jada previously had stated that she doesn't care what people say about her head.

Last week on TikTok, Jada discussed her hair journey. In the video, which was captioned "✨Crown Act✨ Be proud of your crown❣️ #iamnotmyhair #hairjourney," Pinkett Smith says, "I don't give two craps what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it."

@jadapinkettsmith

✨Crown Act✨ Be proud of your crown❣️ #iamnotmyhair #hairjourney

♬ I Am Not My Hair - India.Arie

See if the Smiths put up any other videos addressing what happened at the Oscars by following Will here and Jada here.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.