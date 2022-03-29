Will Smith Predicted 'Chaos' At Oscars In Pre-Show TikTok Video
March 29, 2022
When Will Smith walked up on the Oscars stage and hit Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's, bald head, everyone was shocked. Then, Will began to yell at Chris in a scene that no one could have predicted, although it seems someone actually did - Will Smith.
In a TikTok video posted just hours before the infamous incident, Will and Jada show off what they're wearing to the Academy Awards. As the couple smiles for the camera, a voiceover says, "Good morning everyone. God let me live another day, and I am about to make it everyone's problem," then, the beat drops and a series of shots of the pair looking very angry are shown. The post is captioned, "Me 'n @jadapinkettsmith got all dressed up to choose chaos."
Will later won the the Oscar for Best Actor and in his acceptance speech, alluded to the slap, saying, "Love will make you do crazy things." On Monday, Smith apologized to the Academy and to Rock.
The confrontation was caused by a joke about Jada's baldness. The actress has been open about having the autoimmune disorder alopecia, which can cause hair loss, and seemed upset by Rock's quip. While Rock said he was unaware of her condition, Jada previously had stated that she doesn't care what people say about her head.
Last week on TikTok, Jada discussed her hair journey. In the video, which was captioned "✨Crown Act✨ Be proud of your crown❣️ #iamnotmyhair #hairjourney," Pinkett Smith says, "I don't give two craps what people think of this bald head of mine. Because guess what? I love it."
