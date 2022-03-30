A rural Texas town has a new resident in the form of a 25-foot-tall replica of an Autobot from Cybertron.

Bumblebee has found its new home at a recently-opened gas station in Elmo, Texas, about 40 miles west of Dallas. The Bee Mart has dubbed itself the "world's first" Bumblebee-themed gas station and convenience store, according to the Houston Chronicle.

The Transformers replica appeared in Elmo earlier this month after being under construction for four years and being shipped around the world. It was made out of car parts by metal fabricators in China, according to inForney.

Bumblebee's presence at the Bee Mart has doubled its sales, Bee Mart employee Judy Butler told WFAA. Sometimes, the parking lot is full and parking is hard to find "because there's so many people," Butler said about the visitors coming to see the statue.