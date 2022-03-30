25-Foot-Tall 'Transformers' Bumblebee Replica Pops Up In Rural Texas Town
By Dani Medina
March 30, 2022
A rural Texas town has a new resident in the form of a 25-foot-tall replica of an Autobot from Cybertron.
Bumblebee has found its new home at a recently-opened gas station in Elmo, Texas, about 40 miles west of Dallas. The Bee Mart has dubbed itself the "world's first" Bumblebee-themed gas station and convenience store, according to the Houston Chronicle.
The Transformers replica appeared in Elmo earlier this month after being under construction for four years and being shipped around the world. It was made out of car parts by metal fabricators in China, according to inForney.
Bumblebee's presence at the Bee Mart has doubled its sales, Bee Mart employee Judy Butler told WFAA. Sometimes, the parking lot is full and parking is hard to find "because there's so many people," Butler said about the visitors coming to see the statue.
But what is Bumblebee doing here?
Nearby, there's a mural depicting Bumblebee breaking out of the convenience store. "The mural prompted local resident Russell Wright to call the store owner, offering to help him find local contractors to finally erect the statue. The project was simply about 'making one man's dream come true,' Wright said," the Houston Chronicle reported. The owner of the Bee Mart is such a big fan, you can even find a Transformers-themed menu inside, featuring smash burgers in the black and yellow dining room.
I heard there was a 20 foot Bumblebee Transformer, made of car parts, standing outside a small town gas station. So I went to Elmo to see what it was all about. Fans will be going there in no time!Posted by Susanne Brunner on Wednesday, March 30, 2022
The Bee Mart is located 7398 E US HWY 80.