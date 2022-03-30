Food Delivery By Drone Now Available In Texas: 'DoorDash, But With Drones'

Wouldn't it be great if you could order food via an app and it can be at your door within a few minutes? With Flytrex, it's not only possible, but so much cooler than you could ever imagine.

Flytrex is bringing your food faves to your front or backyard with drone delivery. That's right, drone delivery. The Israeli startup that has been making drone food deliveries in North Carolina is now expanding into Texas, according to TechCrunch. Delivery became available starting Tuesday (March 29) just outside of Granbury, Texas — a town of about 10,000 people located in the greater Dallas/Fort Worth metropolitan area.

"We’re thrilled to be soaring into the Lone Star State – an outsized achievement for ultrafast home delivery. After establishing drone delivery as a preferred option in North Carolina, we are excited to bring our unrivaled speed and convenience to Texas, where big things happen. We look forward to bringing drone delivery to backyards across the U.S. as we expand our service nationwide," Flytrex founder and CEO Yariv Bash said in a press release.

If you live in range — a nautical mile from the takeoff location, since that's how far the Federal Aviation Administration waiver permits drones to fly — you can have food delivered to you by drone within a couple of minutes. Right now, Granbury will only see wings on the menu, thanks to Flytrex's partnership with Dallas-based restaurant chain Brinker International, the parent of Chili's and Maggiano's Little Italy. Brinker International also has two carryout brands, It's Just Wings and Maggiano's Italian Classics. Granbury is starting with It's Just Wings, for now, according to Axios.

Here's how it all works:

Once you place an order on the Flytrex app, the company's employees — working out of a parking lot — grab the food, attach the bag to a cable and then put it in the drone delivery box, according to Axios. The drones can carry up to 6.6 pounds. To deliver your meal, the drone hovers about 80 feet off the ground and the cable is lowered to give you the chance to grab your food. Customers don't interact directly with the drone.