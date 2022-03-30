Brian Laundrie’s Parents Seeking To Dismiss Petito Family Lawsuit

The parents of Brian Laundrie are seeking to have a lawsuit filed by the family of Gabby Petito dismissed. Fox News reported that Laundrie family attorney Steve Bertolino filed a 20-page motion asking the court to dismiss the suit, which claims the Laundries knew their son killed Petito and helped him avoid capture.

When Petito was reported missing, the Laundries did not cooperate with the investigation even after their son went missing several days later. Petito's remains were found in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide by strangulation. Laundrie's remains were found in a Florida nature reserve along with a notebook in which he admitted to killing his fiance.

Bertolino called the lawsuit "baseless and frivolous" and said that the Laundries cannot be punished for refusing to speak with investigators.

"The Laundries have exercised their constitutional right to refrain from speaking and have relied on counsel to speak for them," Bertolino told Fox News Digital. "This is not only common practice in our civilized society, but it embodies the exercise of fundamental rights under the United States and Florida Constitutions."

"[We] are confident that the constitutional rights of all citizens of this country will be protected by the dismissal of this lawsuit," he added.