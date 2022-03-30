Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran Perform 'Bam Bam' Live In Concert For Ukraine

Camila Cabello and Ed Sheeran dropped their latest collaboration "Bam Bam" earlier this month, but the superstar duo recently teamed up for the first-ever live performance of the song, and it was all for a good cause.

Both the "Havana" singer and "Bad Habits" crooner took part in ITV's Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday (March 29), per Billboard. The televised benefit concert ended up raising more than £13.4 million ($17.6 million) for the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, ITV confirmed.

"We're all praying tonight for the peace and safety of the people in the Ukraine," Cabello told the crowd before introducing Sheeran to the stage. "This is such a full circle moment for me... But, like, literally I cried the first time I met him, I'm like such a huge fan of his."

According to Rolling Stone, Cabello also treated the crowd to her rendition of the Coldplay classic "Fix You," while Sheeran performed his own hits "Perfect" and "Bad Habits."

Cabello dropped the music video for "Bam Bam" on March 4, which sees both her and Sheeran vow to "keep dancing" and enjoy the mess of life.

Check out the first live performance of "Bam Bam" in the video below.