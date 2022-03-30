Chris Rock Breaks Silence On Will Smith Oscars Slap: 'I'm Still Processing'
By Yashira C.
March 31, 2022
Chris Rock has broken his silence after being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the 94th Oscars on Sunday (March 27.)
Rock started off the Boston date of his "Ego Death Tour" tonight (March 30) by stating "I'm still processing what happened." Rock also asked the crowd "Sooo how was your weekend?", via NBC10 Boston.
Listen to the audio below via Variety.
Chris Rock just addressed the Will Smith #Oscars slap for the first time during a sold-out stand-up show in Boston. https://t.co/Keka0MVhSd— Variety (@Variety) March 31, 2022
Listen to the audio 👇 pic.twitter.com/TuqE8AHs6C
#BREAKING: “I’m still processing what happened.” #ChrisRock starts his show in Boston with multiple standing ovations.— Eli Rosenberg NBC10 Boston (@EliNBCBoston) March 31, 2022
Dressed all in white, Rock asked the rowdy crowd, “Sooooo how was your weekend?!?” @NBC10Boston