Chris Rock Breaks Silence On Will Smith Oscars Slap: 'I'm Still Processing'

By Yashira C.

March 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Chris Rock has broken his silence after being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the 94th Oscars on Sunday (March 27.)

Rock started off the Boston date of his "Ego Death Tour" tonight (March 30) by stating "I'm still processing what happened." Rock also asked the crowd "Sooo how was your weekend?", via NBC10 Boston.

Listen to the audio below via Variety.

