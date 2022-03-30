Driverless Vehicle Rides Expanding To Downtown Phoenix

You'll soon be able to hail a very unique kind of taxi in downtown Phoenix. ABC 15 reported that a driverless car company has announced an expansion into downtown Phoenix.

Waymo is expanding its autonomous vehicle services to right here in the Valley. A press release from the car company states:

"Our commitment to Phoenix and the community there remains strong, and we’ll soon be expanding to another area: Downtown Phoenix. Just as we’ve done before, we'll start with Waymo employees hailing trips with autonomous specialists behind the wheel, with the goal of opening it up to members of the public via our Trusted Tester program soon after."