Katy Perry To Host New Elizabeth Taylor Podcast Series

Katy Perry will be narrating and hosting a new podcast series dedicated to actress Elizabeth Taylor, according to Variety.

The 10-part podcast series titled Elizabeth the First is set to premiere later this spring on all major podcast platforms. It promises never-before-heard stories about the classic Hollywood actress and entrepreneur. The series is produced by Imperative Entertainment in association with House of Taylor, which oversees Taylor's estate, and Perry’s Kitty Purry Productions.

Perry said to Variety: “Like most people, I was attracted to her glamour, and in my own life, I continue to find myself referencing her through some of my visuals.” She continued, “I’ve always felt a kinship towards her — I’ve even literally bathed in the same bathtub where she made that bar-setting ‘Cleopatra’ deal! I’m inspired by her bold activism, her constant boss moves in business, and through it all, an unapologetic way of loving — all things I try to live in my own life. It’s an honor to be able to share her story in this way.”

Topics on the podcast will include Taylor's struggles as a young actress, her negotiation for the first $1 million salary to star in 1963’s Cleopatra which made her the highest-paid actress in the world at the time, her record-breaking jewelry auction, and her creation of the White Diamonds fragrance empire. It will also cover her public announcement that she was getting help for her alcoholism and drug abuse and how she drove awareness of social causes such as HIV and AIDS.