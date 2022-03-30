Machine Gun Kelly Reveals How A Drug Trip Changed His Life

During a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! last summer, Megan Fox recalled going to "hell" and back with Machine Gun Kelly during an ayahuasca trip in Costa Rica, but her fiance apparently had a much different experience. On Tuesday (March 29), the rapper-pop-punker visited the show for the first time as a guest and told his version of the story, declaring it was “one of the most important things that happened to me in my life.”

“I remember walking up, it was a circle of about 20 people, and you are in the forest or the jungle, you’re dieting, you’re not eating past 5 p.m. or drinking water or anything,” MGK recounted. “I was the last person to take it. I remember everybody had one cup. They get to me and the shaman says something to the translator and the translator goes, ‘She says you have a big shadow of darkness behind you and you need more.’ And everyone in the circle was just looking when they gave me more of the cups because they all just did one.”

After revealing that he downed four cups of ayahuasca, MGK continued: “I remember even going to the third night and Megan was like ‘I can’t, I can’t do this. I can’t go back. Her first night it was rainbows and unicorns. It was great. Her second night it was ‘I don’t ever want to see that again.’… We were exorcising some things out of us that we needed to get rid of. The plant was a medicine that really went inside, you could feel it working inside your body. Even after you left it stayed there. It was interesting.”

MGK pulled double duty and also performed "make up sex" with blackbear off his latest album Mainstream Sellout. Watch his interview with Kimmel above and the performance below.