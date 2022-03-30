Man Pinned By Rail Car In 250-Foot Ballard Utility Tunnel

By Zuri Anderson

March 30, 2022

Photo: Seattle Fire Department

A 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he was pinned between a rail car and handrail in a Seattle utility tunnel, KING 5 reports.

Around 4:35 a.m. Wednesday (March 30), Seattle Police and the city's fire department responded to the scene, which was near the 5300 block of 24th Ave NW in the Ballard neighborhood. The man was about 250 feet down in the utility tunnel, according to Seattle Fire.

Worksite crews helped first responders get down into the tunnel so firefighters could extricate the man. After they freed him from the situation, they used special rope to bring the man safely back to the surface around 5:30 a.m., reporters say.

Seattle Fire spokesperson David Cuerpo says the man was in stable condition and is being evaluated at Harborview Medical Center.

No word on what caused this stressful situation. Officials are investigating the incident.

Seattle isn't the only place where dire situations like this happened. A California man was stuck for two days inside a storm pipe before he was rescued. Then, there was a harrowing incident in Arizona, where a person was trapped inside a crashed car sinking into a canal.

