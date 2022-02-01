Arizona Firefighters Pull Smashed Car With Trapped Person From Canal

Arizona firefighters rescued a person that was trapped in their vehicle in a canal, reported Fox News. The vehicle had crashed into the canal and began to sink into the water.

According to the City of Buckeye Fire Department, the incident took place on Monday near Jackrabbit Trail and Southern Avenue in Buckeye, which is about 40 miles west of Phoenix.

Tommy Taylor, public information officer for the City of Buckeye Fire Medical Rescue confirmed that the vehicle had major damages.

Crews from several different fire departments, including Avondale, Buckeye Valley, Goodyear, and Phoenix, had to help in the rescue in order to pull the car and the person who was trapped inside to safety.

The person who was pulled form the vehicle had to be rushed to the local trauma center and was in critical condition. There have been no other updates on the person's status.

The City of Buckeye Fire Department posted about the rescue on Facebook, writing:

"Your City of Buckeye Firefighters, along with Goodyear, Buckeye Valley, Avondale, and Phoenix Fire performed a water rescue this morning at S Jackrabbit Trail/W Southern Ave. The car had major damage and was still in the water. Crews had to support the car and perform an extrication with a portable set of extrication tools. All crews did an excellent job on scene. The patient was transported to a local trauma center. Technical Rescue Teams throughout the valley train daily with each other to ensure we are all working at the same level. Thank you to all of the Fire Departments that assisted today."