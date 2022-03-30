Moneybagg Yo Gets His Own 'Rap Snack'

Moneybagg Yo has been trying to come up with the perfect taste for his special flavor of Rap Snacks for the past two years. Now, his new bagg of potato chips is here.

On Tuesday, March 29, the "Wockesha" rapper was spotted giving out free samples of his new flavor of Rap Snacks. In the video we can see fans run up to the Memphis native to claim the free, green-and-white bag of potato chips. The packaging features the rapper in a green cap, white shirt and a thick, silver chain. Bagg's special flavor is Dill Pickle Jalapeño.