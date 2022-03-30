Moneybagg Yo Gets His Own 'Rap Snack'
By Tony M. Centeno
March 30, 2022
Moneybagg Yo has been trying to come up with the perfect taste for his special flavor of Rap Snacks for the past two years. Now, his new bagg of potato chips is here.
On Tuesday, March 29, the "Wockesha" rapper was spotted giving out free samples of his new flavor of Rap Snacks. In the video we can see fans run up to the Memphis native to claim the free, green-and-white bag of potato chips. The packaging features the rapper in a green cap, white shirt and a thick, silver chain. Bagg's special flavor is Dill Pickle Jalapeño.
Moneybagg Yo, who's signed to Yo Gotti's CMG label, is the latest artist to receive a rare flavor of the rap-centric snack food. Hip-Hop artists like The Notorious B.I.G., Boosie Badazz, Lil Baby, Fabolous, Cardi B, Romeo Miller, Lil Yachty and Rick Ross all have their own bag of chips. Migos actually have three unique flavors: Bar-B-Quin' With My Honey with a Dab of Ranch, White Cheddar with a Dab of Ranch Cheese Puffs and Sour Cream With a Dab Of Ranch.
Bagg first announced his partnership with Rap Snacks back in 2020. Since then, he's been engaging with his fans to find out what kind of flavor they'd like to see him cook up.
"Just Close Deal Out Wit Rap Snacks Let Me kno Wat Flavors Y’all Want GO!! 👇🏾," Bagg tweeted in 2020.
This isn't Moneybagg Yo's only business venture. He also just invested in a water company called Vior Alkaline Water. According to their website, Vior stands for Very, Invigorating, Oral Refreshment, and is said to give drinkers "a refreshing type of euphoria."