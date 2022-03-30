South Carolina Woman Credits Mom's Advice For Big Lottery Win

One lucky woman in South Carolina is crediting her mother's advice for winning a big prize in the lottery.

An Upstate woman was feeling lucky recently so she was contemplating purchasing a lottery ticket. Still undecided, she looked to her mom for guidance, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

"My mom said to go ahead and try your luck," she recalled.

That advice ended up paying off big time when the woman, who wished to remain anonymous, bought a $2 Cash Drop ticket at the Quickway #8 on Reynolds Avenue in Greenwood. When she scratched the ticket, revealing the $30,000 prize, she told lottery officials that both she and her mom started screaming.

When asked what she plans to do with her new winnings, the lucky winner told lottery officials that she has some plans that's already started pursuing.

"I'm looking for a new house," she said.

Even though the Upstate woman won the prize, she wasn't the only winner. The Quickway where she purchased her winning ticket also received a commission of $300.

According to lottery officials, the woman beat the 1 in 432,000 odds of winning the $30,000 prize in the $2 Cash Drop game. One more top prize remains in play.