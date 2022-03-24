South Carolina Woman 'Overwhelmed' By $200,000 Lottery Win

A woman in South Carolina is celebrating a huge lottery win after using her spare change to buy a winning ticket.

The lucky winner, who told lottery officials she wished to remain anonymous, was filling up her car at the Power Trac #13 on Pearman Dairy Road in Anderson when she used her change to purchase a Scenic South Carolina scratch-off ticket, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery.

When she got back to her car to scratch the ticket, she couldn't believe her luck. When she got to the last number on the ticket, it was revealed that she won the $200,000 prize.

"I thought 'What? Not me,'" she recalled.

The winner told lottery officials that she always thought she would win the lottery some day, but when that day came she was still shocked.

"My heart was fluttering," she said of her win. "I'm still kind of overwhelmed."

The Upstate woman isn't the only one winning big from the lottery win. The Power Trac store where she purchased the lucky ticket also received a commission of $2,000 for selling the winner.

According to lottery officials, three more top prizes remain in the Scenic South Carolina game, which pays tribute to some of the state's most iconic spots like Charleston's Rainbow Row and Columbia's Gervais Street Bridge. The lucky winner's ticket featured the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk.