The Weeknd Reveals 'Out Of Time' Music Video Release Date

By Yashira C.

March 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

The Weeknd took to Twitter to share the release date for his upcoming "Out Of Time" music video on Wednesday (March 30.) The music video will drop on Tuesday, April 5th.

"just a heads up: out of time music video drops next tuesday," the singer wrote alongside clock emojis. Fans responded with excitement saying that the song is the "best song on Dawn FM" and that they will certainly be watching. Dawn FM is the fifth studio album from the singer and was released in early 2022, with tracks including "Sacrifice," "Is There Someone Else?" and "How Do I Make You Love Me?"

The Weeknd recently announced the dates for his long-awaited After Hours Till Dawn tour, with support from none other than Doja Cat. The tour had been postponed 3 times, due to the pandemic. Most recently, the tour was set to begin in January 2022 - however, The Weeknd chose to embark on a summer tour this year instead. When asked for his reasoning behind this decision, he said he wanted "something bigger and special" for fans "which requires stadiums."

See the tweet and tour dates below.

07-09 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre

07-14 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field

07-16 New York, NY - Metlife Stadium

07-21 Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium

07-24 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field

07-30 Washington, D.C. - FedExField

08-04 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium

08-06 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium

08-11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08-14 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium

08-18 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High

08-20 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium

08-23 Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place

08-25 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

08-27 San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium

08-30 Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium

09-02 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium

