The Weeknd Reveals 'Out Of Time' Music Video Release Date
By Yashira C.
March 31, 2022
The Weeknd took to Twitter to share the release date for his upcoming "Out Of Time" music video on Wednesday (March 30.) The music video will drop on Tuesday, April 5th.
"just a heads up: out of time music video drops next tuesday," the singer wrote alongside clock emojis. Fans responded with excitement saying that the song is the "best song on Dawn FM" and that they will certainly be watching. Dawn FM is the fifth studio album from the singer and was released in early 2022, with tracks including "Sacrifice," "Is There Someone Else?" and "How Do I Make You Love Me?"
The Weeknd recently announced the dates for his long-awaited After Hours Till Dawn tour, with support from none other than Doja Cat. The tour had been postponed 3 times, due to the pandemic. Most recently, the tour was set to begin in January 2022 - however, The Weeknd chose to embark on a summer tour this year instead. When asked for his reasoning behind this decision, he said he wanted "something bigger and special" for fans "which requires stadiums."
See the tweet and tour dates below.
just a heads up: out of time music video drops next tuesday ⏳🕛⌚️⏰— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 30, 2022
07-09 Toronto, Ontario - Rogers Centre
07-14 Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field
07-16 New York, NY - Metlife Stadium
07-21 Boston, MA - Gillette Stadium
07-24 Chicago, IL - Soldier Field
07-30 Washington, D.C. - FedExField
08-04 Tampa, FL - Raymond James Stadium
08-06 Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium
08-11 Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium
08-14 Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium
08-18 Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High
08-20 Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
08-23 Vancouver, British Columbia - BC Place
08-25 Seattle, WA - Lumen Field
08-27 San Francisco, CA - Levi's Stadium
08-30 Phoenix, AZ - State Farm Stadium
09-02 Los Angeles, CA - SoFi Stadium