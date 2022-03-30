This Is The Most Famous Food In Louisiana

Louisiana may be known for many popular foods like muffulettas, Cajun cuisine and gumbo, but only one dish in the Pelican State can stand out above the rest.

Mashed compiled a list of the dish or ingredients each state is best known for, including this regionally-specific meal in Louisiana. According to the site:

"It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history. And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves."

So which dish is the most famous food in Louisiana?

Po-boy

Whether you prefer shrimp, oysters, crawfish or some other meat, po-boys are the most famous food in the state. According to Mashed, the term "po-boy" first appeared in 1929 during a murder trial when the court paused for a lunch of po-boy sandwiches.

With so many amazing signature foods around the state, the site also listed some honorable mentions: gumbo, jambalaya, and red beans and rice.

Here's what Mashed had to say about Louisiana's most famous food:

"The are few famous foods that have more stories associated with them than Louisiana's Po-boy. NOLA.com says that there's no consensus on how they were invented, but once they hit the scene in New Orleans, they helped define Louisiana cuisine."

Check out the full list here to see the most famous food in each state.