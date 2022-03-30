This Is The Most Famous Food In South Carolina

South Carolina may be known for many popular foods like barbecue, fried chicken and frogmore stew, but only one dish in the Palmetto State can stand out above the rest.

Mashed compiled a list of the dish or ingredients each state is best known for, including this regionally-specific meal in South Carolina. According to the site:

"It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history. And that's important — food brings us together, but it also gives us a way to identify ourselves."

So which dish is the most famous food in South Carolina?

Boiled Peanuts

Whether you pick them up from a convenience store or a roadside stand, or even make them yourself, boiled peanuts are the most famous food in the state.

Here's what Mashed had to say about South Carolina's most famous food:

"Boiled peanuts seem like a weird famous food at first glance. After all, why would you want to boil a nut? But according to Southern Living, they've been around since before the Civil War but didn't become super popular until South Carolina newspapers started advertising them as the snack of anyone who was someone in Southern society. That was around the start of the 20th century, and since then, they've become a snacking staple ... and we wouldn't have it any other way."

