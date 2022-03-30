Utah Woman Fatally Falls Off Cliff While Hiking With Husband

A 26-year-old woman from Utah fell off a cliff to her death while on a hiking trip with her husband, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said earlier this week.

Candice Thompson of Richfield was hiking with her husband, Colton Jon Thompson, near the locally known area called "Bulls Head" when she fell. In a Facebook post, Sevier County police said her husband called 911 while "running to try to get to her." The fall was an estimated 75-100 foot drop.

Richfield City police officers and an off-duty sheriff's deputy began life-saving measures until EMTs and Search and Rescue teams arrived. Candice was transported to an ambulance, where she was taken to Sevier Valley Hospital. "Despite the efforts of the first responders and hospital they were not able to overcome the significant injuries sustained in the fall and impact," police said.

The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is ongoing, but evidence at the scene indicates the fall was an accident and foul play is not suspected.