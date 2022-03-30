Utah Woman Fatally Falls Off Cliff While Hiking With Husband
By Dani Medina
March 30, 2022
A 26-year-old woman from Utah fell off a cliff to her death while on a hiking trip with her husband, the Sevier County Sheriff's Office said earlier this week.
Candice Thompson of Richfield was hiking with her husband, Colton Jon Thompson, near the locally known area called "Bulls Head" when she fell. In a Facebook post, Sevier County police said her husband called 911 while "running to try to get to her." The fall was an estimated 75-100 foot drop.
Richfield City police officers and an off-duty sheriff's deputy began life-saving measures until EMTs and Search and Rescue teams arrived. Candice was transported to an ambulance, where she was taken to Sevier Valley Hospital. "Despite the efforts of the first responders and hospital they were not able to overcome the significant injuries sustained in the fall and impact," police said.
The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said an investigation is ongoing, but evidence at the scene indicates the fall was an accident and foul play is not suspected.
Richfield City Police Chief Trent Lloyd issued a statement following Candice's death:
The last couple of days have been heartbreaking for our department family. Candice has been a part of our family for most of her life. Her father and I worked many years together and Candice was always a part of that. After Russ retired I hired his son in-law, Colton. Candice continued being part of our family as a wonderful wife to Colton.
To say that there is a hole in our hearts today is just simply understated because there is just no words.
Thank you to this wonderful community in which we live for all of the support given to our department and to the Thompson and Horton families. Thank you to all of those that responded alongside of our office to try and save Candice. There are far too many to mention by name but you know who you are and your service is appreciated.
Funeral services will be held Saturday (April 2).
