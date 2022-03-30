What Tom Brady Said About Bruce Arians' Decision To Step Down As Coach

Pro Football Talk's Peter King initially reported that Arians stepped down as the Buccaneers' head coach and chose defensive coordinator Todd Bowles as his successor.

The Buccaneers confirmed Arians' decision shortly after King's report, noting that the 69-year-old would serve as a "Senior Football Consultant" after informing his coaching staff and players of his decision Wednesday (March 30) night.

"I have spent most of the last 50 years of my life on the sidelines as a football coach in one form or another," Arians said in a news release shared on the Buccaneers' official website. "Today, I have made the decision to move from the sidelines into another role with the Buccaneers front office, assisting Jason Licht and his staff.

"I love football. I love the relationships, the strategy, the competition—everything. It has been one hell of a ride, but I know this is the right time for me to make this transition.

"So why now? The simple answer is that I have accomplished more than I ever dreamed I could during this incredible coaching journey. Winning Super Bowl LV at our home stadium, with my mom and family in attendance, was really the last item I wanted to check off my career bucket list. For me, this is about more than just trying to add more wins to my coaching record.

"This team is in a much better place than it was three years ago due to Jason's great work and the Glazer family's commitment to winning. Before you start thinking this is about my health, don't. This is the best I have felt in many years and I'm looking forward to helping this team continue winning through my new role."

"I want to focus on what I can give back to this incredible game that has provided so much for me and my family. I really began thinking about my personal transition plan earlier this offseason. I wanted to ensure when I walked away that Todd Bowles would have the best opportunity to succeed."

Bowles, who previously served as the New York Jets' head coach from 2015-18, is now the sixth minority NFL head coach, joining Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers; Ron Rivera of the Washington Commanders; Robert Saleh of the Jets; Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins; and Lovie Smith of the Houston Texans.

"I am appreciative of the Glazer family and Jason Licht for having faith in me to take on this role, and to Coach Arians for his support and guidance over the past four decades," Bowles said. "Tampa has become home for my family, and we are excited to remain part of this community for years to come. As an organization, we have all the pieces in place to continue the winning standard that has been established here in recent years. I am eager to get started with our players, coaching staff, and front office in preparation for the 2022 season."

Arians, a two-time Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year (2012, 2014), has an official career head coaching record of 80-48-1 and an unofficial record of 89-51-1, having served as the Indianapolis Colts' interim head coach during a 9-3 season in 2012 amid then-head coach Chuck Pagano's cancer battle, with the record officially being credited to Pagano.

Bowles went 24-40 during four seasons as the Jets' head coach and 2-1 as the Miami Dolphins' interim coach in 2011 before joining the Buccaneers' staff in 2019.