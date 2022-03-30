Will Smith Refused To Leave Oscars, Academy Begins Disciplinary Actions
By Dani Medina
March 30, 2022
"Disciplinary proceedings" against Will Smith have begun.
The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday it would be looking into Smith's violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy," the Academy said in a statement.
The Board of Governors is set to meet for its next meeting on April 18, where it could take action against Smith that could include "suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Smith will get a 15 days notice of a vote and has the opportunity to be heard via written response.
The Academy also said Smith "refused" to leave the ceremony after the slap. "Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently," the Academy said in a statement.
Following the incident Sunday, Smith took to Instagram to apologize for his actions:
"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."
The Academy also apologized to Rock and viewers, saying, "Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event."