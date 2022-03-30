Will Smith Refused To Leave Oscars, Academy Begins Disciplinary Actions

"Disciplinary proceedings" against Will Smith have begun.

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences announced Wednesday it would be looking into Smith's violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct after he slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars on Sunday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"The Board of Governors today initiated disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, including inappropriate physical contact, abusive or threatening behavior, and compromising the integrity of the Academy," the Academy said in a statement.

The Board of Governors is set to meet for its next meeting on April 18, where it could take action against Smith that could include "suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct," according to The Hollywood Reporter. Smith will get a 15 days notice of a vote and has the opportunity to be heard via written response.

