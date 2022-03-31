Adored San Antonio Street Celebrity 'Hispanic Elvis' Has Died

San Antonio street celebrity Hispanic Elvis had died, his family confirmed Thursday (March 31). He was 76.

Hispanic Elvis, whose real name is John Esquivel, was recently put in hospice care, his younger brother George Cisneros said in the description of a GoFundMe fundraiser a week ago. "Well things aren't going too well," he said. Esquivel was previously hospitalized with COVID-19 and an esophagus infection in January, according to the San Antonio Current.

On Thursday, Cisneros told MySanAntonio that Hispanic Elvis has died on Wednesday night.

Hispanic Elvis was known for his flamboyant tributes to Elvis Presley on Market Square in San Antonio for over 20 years. "Some people don't understand him because of what he does. My brother's living his dream, even though it's later in life, but he has always been a performer. He's not out to hurt anyone," Cisneros previously told MySanAntonio.