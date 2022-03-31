Angie Martinez, Fat Joe, DJ Envy To Appear On Maino's 'Kitchen Talk' Series
By Tony M. Centeno
March 31, 2022
Rapper Maino has made a lot of noise with his Kitchen Talk podcast. Now the Brooklyn native is bringing the show to FOX Soul and he got a few big names from the music industry to come through.
On Wednesday, FOX Soul announced that Maino's visual podcast Kitchen Talk will be airing exclusively on the free streaming service. According to a press release, the show will premiere on the streaming network at the beginning of April and is expected to premiere more episodes throughout the week. So far, the "Hi Hater" rapper is set to have numerous special guests on his show like Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Angie Martinez and The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy.
Hosted by Maino plus co-hosts Georgie and Hala, Kitchen Talk is nowhere near a cooking show nor is it a dating show. Maino's video podcast simply features real-life conversations with some of the biggest names in music, film and more. Past guests include Jim Jones, Uncle Murda, Kid Capri, Dave East, Joe Budden, Lil' Cease, Bobby Shmurda and even New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
“FOX SOUL partnering with Kitchen Talk gives us the ability to reach a broader audience,” executive producer Greg J. Gavin said about the show's new partnership. “When the show first started, the vision was to be able to create an impact on the culture and reflect growth. FOX SOUL is the platform that will assist in us becoming a staple in the media business. The most important thing about this partnership is we now have a partner to help spread the VIBE.”
Maino's Kitchen Talk series is scheduled to premiere on FOX Soul on April 4. For now, watch the official trailer below.