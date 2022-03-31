Angie Martinez, Fat Joe, DJ Envy To Appear On Maino's 'Kitchen Talk' Series

Rapper Maino has made a lot of noise with his Kitchen Talk podcast. Now the Brooklyn native is bringing the show to FOX Soul and he got a few big names from the music industry to come through.

On Wednesday, FOX Soul announced that Maino's visual podcast Kitchen Talk will be airing exclusively on the free streaming service. According to a press release, the show will premiere on the streaming network at the beginning of April and is expected to premiere more episodes throughout the week. So far, the "Hi Hater" rapper is set to have numerous special guests on his show like Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Angie Martinez and The Breakfast Club's DJ Envy.