Uncle Murda Apologizes To Will Smith For Dissing Jada In "Rap Up" Song
By Tony M. Centeno
March 29, 2022
In the wake of Will Smith's unforeseen outburst aimed at Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, rapper Uncle Murda is taking the opportunity to make his own amends with Smith.
In an Instagram post uploaded Monday, March 28, Uncle Murda apologized to Smith for mentioning him and his wife in his "Rap Up 2021" song. The song features offensive lyrics that reference the "entanglement" between Pinkett-Smith and singer August Alsina, which made headlines in 2020.
"Somebody let @willsmith know I’m sorry for what I said in the Rap Up dam it’s looking like I can’t retire the Rap Up 🤦🏿♂️" the rapper wrote in his caption.
The bars in question definitely haven't aged well. After suggesting Smith doesn't please his wife, Uncle Murda also recommends that he leave Jada "like DaBaby left his baby mother."
"Jada out here still makin’ Will look stupid,” Uncle Murda rapped. “She said when he f**k her she don’t like the way that he do it/I’m like, damn, he probably don’t get her w*t, He be turnin’ her off with all that throwin’ up after sex/Still got the nerve to show their sex tape to his grandmother, I get it, I see why she let August Alsina f**k her/Either way she got Will Smith lookin’ like a sucker, He should leave her like DaBaby left his baby mother.”
Smith has yet to respond to Uncle Murda. He was probably too busy making his own apology to Chris Rock, which the actor recently posted to his Instagram timeline. Listen to Uncle Murda's "Rap-Up 2021" here.