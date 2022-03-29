Uncle Murda Apologizes To Will Smith For Dissing Jada In "Rap Up" Song

In the wake of Will Smith's unforeseen outburst aimed at Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars, rapper Uncle Murda is taking the opportunity to make his own amends with Smith.

In an Instagram post uploaded Monday, March 28, Uncle Murda apologized to Smith for mentioning him and his wife in his "Rap Up 2021" song. The song features offensive lyrics that reference the "entanglement" between Pinkett-Smith and singer August Alsina, which made headlines in 2020.

"Somebody let @willsmith know I’m sorry for what I said in the Rap Up dam it’s looking like I can’t retire the Rap Up 🤦🏿‍♂️" the rapper wrote in his caption.