Charlie Wilson, Babyface, Johnny Gill & K-Ci Star In "No Stoppin' Us" Video
By Tony M. Centeno
April 1, 2022
Back in February, Charlie Wilson released a refreshing new collaboration with veteran R&B singers Kenneth "Babyface" Edmunds, Johnny Gill of New Edition, and K-Ci Hailey of Jodeci. Now the band of legends have come together to star in the official music video.
On Friday, April 1, Uncle Charlie released the cinematic rendition of "No Stoppin' Us." The visuals follows Wilson, Babyface, Gill and K-Ci as they live it up in a tropical location. In the video, the group hits up a day party while rocking all-white. Later on, all four singers switch it up once they infiltrate the club.
Y’all thought we were done? Oh no, no, no! #NoStoppinUs music video with me, @kennyedmonds, @kcihailey & @johnnygill is OUT TOMORROW! Network premiere on @BET Soul & digital premiere on @Vevo & @YouTube at 6am PT/9am ET. pic.twitter.com/g9B6xy4cl3— Charlie Wilson (@CharlieWilson) March 31, 2022
The video supports Wilson's first single in two years. In 2020, Wilson teamed up with Smokey Robinson for their smooth banger "All Of My Love." He also released two other tracks "One I Got" and "Forever Valentine."
Wilson's new song signals a busy year for the former Gap Band singer. While he pushes his newest record, Wilson is also expected to headline the inaugural Radiant Waves music festival, which will take place on the luxury Norwegian Pearl as it cruises from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. Radiant Waves - A Kaleidoscope Of Soul is set to feature fellow headliner Ari Lennox as well as other amazing R&B artists like Musiq Soulchild, VanJess, BJ The Chicago Kid, Lady Bri, Baby Rose and more. The four-night voyage goes down January 16-20, 2023.
So far, there's no indication that "No Stoppin' Us" will end up on a future project, which would be a follow-up to his 2017 album, In It To Win It. For now, check out the official music video starring Charlie Wilson, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmunds, Johnny Gill and K-Ci Hailey up top.