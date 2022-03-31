Charlie Wilson, Babyface, Johnny Gill & K-Ci Star In "No Stoppin' Us" Video

The video supports Wilson's first single in two years. In 2020, Wilson teamed up with Smokey Robinson for their smooth banger "All Of My Love." He also released two other tracks "One I Got" and "Forever Valentine."

Wilson's new song signals a busy year for the former Gap Band singer. While he pushes his newest record, Wilson is also expected to headline the inaugural Radiant Waves music festival, which will take place on the luxury Norwegian Pearl as it cruises from Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. Radiant Waves - A Kaleidoscope Of Soul is set to feature fellow headliner Ari Lennox as well as other amazing R&B artists like Musiq Soulchild, VanJess, BJ The Chicago Kid, Lady Bri, Baby Rose and more. The four-night voyage goes down January 16-20, 2023.

So far, there's no indication that "No Stoppin' Us" will end up on a future project, which would be a follow-up to his 2017 album, In It To Win It. For now, check out the official music video starring Charlie Wilson, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmunds, Johnny Gill and K-Ci Hailey up top.