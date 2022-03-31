Fans Angry After 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Loses Trip Over Technicality

By Sarah Tate

March 31, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

As dedicated fans know, Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversial wins and losses, but one contestant recently lost out on a big trip all because of a small technical error.

Chris Davidson appeared on Wednesday's (March 30) episode of the long-running game show, where he attempted to solve the puzzle "frozen concoction." However, his full answer of "a frozen concoction" was ruled incorrect thanks to the addition of the article "A," per ET Canada.

While at first glance, this would seem like a normal slip-up that shouldn't cause any problems, that one little letter actually cost Davidson the game. Host Pat Sajak explained the mistake and why the guess couldn't be counted as correct.

"Chris knows what he did, which is why he went back," Sajak said. "He threw in that article He threw in the 'A' in front of it, and we can't accept it."

Watch the moment below.

Because of the mistake, Davidson's opponent Carol solved the puzzle to win both the $8,400 prize and trip.

"Just the way it goes," Sajak continued. "It's just one of the rules, and we gotta go by 'em, and Carol ends up getting the trip to Puerto Rico."

Many fans voiced their frustration over how one letter could cost Davidson the trip, with some saying they feel bad for him, while others simply said "rules are rules."

While Davidson missed out the trip to Puerto Rico, he didn't walk away empty handed and left the show with $13,900.

