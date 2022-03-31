Fans Angry After 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Loses Trip Over Technicality

As dedicated fans know, Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversial wins and losses, but one contestant recently lost out on a big trip all because of a small technical error.

Chris Davidson appeared on Wednesday's (March 30) episode of the long-running game show, where he attempted to solve the puzzle "frozen concoction." However, his full answer of "a frozen concoction" was ruled incorrect thanks to the addition of the article "A," per ET Canada.

While at first glance, this would seem like a normal slip-up that shouldn't cause any problems, that one little letter actually cost Davidson the game. Host Pat Sajak explained the mistake and why the guess couldn't be counted as correct.

"Chris knows what he did, which is why he went back," Sajak said. "He threw in that article He threw in the 'A' in front of it, and we can't accept it."

Watch the moment below.