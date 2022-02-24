'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant's Strange Mistake Costs Her Over $10,000

By Dave Basner

February 24, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

While Wheel Of Fortune can seem like an easy game at times, it can be pretty challenging for the contestants, who are not in the comfort of their own home. They might forget what a vowel is, think an innocent puzzle is NSFW, call themselves a 'big loser,' or just flub up an otherwise easy solve. Well on Wednesday's show, one contestant seems to have gotten caught up in the bright lights of the Wheel stage because the way she solved a puzzle got everyone on Twitter talking.

Her name is Tenaya Maxwell and she is a travel agent and mom of five from Fresno, California. In an early round with the category "Show Biz," Tenaya was doing great, getting lots of letters in the puzzle and even spinning for the $10,000 bonus wedge. When the puzzle showed " _ urassic Park _ o _ ies," she decided to solve it, saying with a sense of uncertainty, "Jurassic Park Bodies?"

Host Pat Sajak responded, "No," and with that, Tenaya lost $10,750. The correct answer, of course, is "Jurassic Park Movies."

As always, Twitter had a lot to say about the missed solve.

Tenaya had plenty of people defending her too though.

Had she solved the puzzle correctly, she would've won the game and gone on to the bonus round. Unfortunately, she wound up leaving with only $5,500. Not a bad haul, but not as good as it could've been.

