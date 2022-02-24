'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant's Strange Mistake Costs Her Over $10,000
By Dave Basner
February 24, 2022
While Wheel Of Fortune can seem like an easy game at times, it can be pretty challenging for the contestants, who are not in the comfort of their own home. They might forget what a vowel is, think an innocent puzzle is NSFW, call themselves a 'big loser,' or just flub up an otherwise easy solve. Well on Wednesday's show, one contestant seems to have gotten caught up in the bright lights of the Wheel stage because the way she solved a puzzle got everyone on Twitter talking.
Her name is Tenaya Maxwell and she is a travel agent and mom of five from Fresno, California. In an early round with the category "Show Biz," Tenaya was doing great, getting lots of letters in the puzzle and even spinning for the $10,000 bonus wedge. When the puzzle showed " _ urassic Park _ o _ ies," she decided to solve it, saying with a sense of uncertainty, "Jurassic Park Bodies?"
Host Pat Sajak responded, "No," and with that, Tenaya lost $10,750. The correct answer, of course, is "Jurassic Park Movies."
Genuinely one of the funnier guesses in Wheel of Fortune history. #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/ijIOGY1x3f— Pat (@producepat) February 24, 2022
As always, Twitter had a lot to say about the missed solve.
Jurassic Park "Bodies"!?? I can't root for folks anymore. 😂 #WheelOfFortune— Jason Stewart (@jvancestewart) February 24, 2022
Jurassic Park Bodies? #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/Sx7V3Up1Rx— David (@Dmoamis52) February 24, 2022
Oh good grief! Did she really just say JURASSIC PARK BODIES? #WheelOfFortune #SMH— GK901 (@IM4GN901) February 24, 2022
Jurassic Park bodies. Oofta. Tough wheel episode tonight— Kyle (@10KK763) February 24, 2022
Tenaya had plenty of people defending her too though.
For everyone hating on jurassic park bodies— Seth that's not what this is about (@SethWhat) February 24, 2022
Cleary
Have never seen the movies
You go girl#WheelOfFortune
I liked the image of “Jurassic Park Bodies”better! Tenaya might not have been comfortable, but she was darn entertaining!— Bode gbagbo (@GbagboBode) February 24, 2022
Idk. To be fair there were bodies in Jurassic Park 😂— David (@Dmoamis52) February 24, 2022
“Jurassic Park Bodies” #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/nJ0Bz5oTfF— Hello? (@JawnRobo) February 24, 2022
Had she solved the puzzle correctly, she would've won the game and gone on to the bonus round. Unfortunately, she wound up leaving with only $5,500. Not a bad haul, but not as good as it could've been.