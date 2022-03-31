Kelly Clarkson Is Reportedly Considering 'Complete Overhaul' Of Her Show

Big changes could be on the horizon for The Kelly Clarkson Show. The pop icon is reportedly taking some time off and will consider a “complete overhaul” of the beloved daytime talkshow. An unnamed source recently told Us Weekly that Kelly Clarkson “will be taking a few weeks off to take the kids on vacation, but will be focused on complete overhaul of her show as she takes over for Ellen.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is set to snag the spot of comedian Ellen DeGeneres’ show when it goes off the air after 19 seasons, Us Weekly noted. There was no word, however, on the changes that could be coming to the “Catch My Breath” singer’s show.

The reported “overhaul” comes as Clarkson’s move to legally change her name becomes official. The Superior Court of California in Los Angeles granted the request on Monday (March 28). Court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight read: “The Decree is signed and filed. The Petitioner's name is changed from KELLY BRIANNE CLARKSON to KELLY BRIANNE.” Clarkson previously explained that she would opt to go by “Kelly Brianne” — her first and middle names — because it “more fully reflects who I am.”

The Kelly Clarkson Show is hailed as “the uplifting daytime destination for humor and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show, Grammy-winning artist and America’s original idol, Kelly Clarkson.”