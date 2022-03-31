Mario Lopez 'Low Key Scared' While Filming In Middle Tennessee

Even celebrities can get scared of the weather in Tennessee.

Mario Lopez was in Middle Tennessee filming a new movie when heavy winds blew through the region on Wednesday (March 30). The actor was on set in Columbia, which he mistakenly called Franklin, when the weather began to take a turn, FOX 17 reports.

The Saved by the Bell alum shared a video to his Instagram from set where the strong winds can be heard and seen blowing his scarf around while messing up his perfectly-styled hair.

"This production is about to turn into Twister 2! #TheresNoPlaceLikeHome #TheWIGzardOfOz," he joked in the caption.

Lopez then began to worry about the town being placed under a tornado watch, a situation he's never had to deal with before.

"I've never been in a tornado in my life," he said. "This is not LA stuff ... Tornado, what do we do, what do we do? I'm like low-key scared over here."