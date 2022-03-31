New Ol' Dirty Bastard Documentary Features Unseen Footage Of Late Rapper

The life and times of Ol' Dirty Bastard will be highlighted in an all-new documentary that's in the works.

According to a report The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, March 31, A&E Network is preparing to release their new installment of Biography featuring the fallen Wu-Tang Clan rapper. Biography: Ol' Dirty Bastard is the first documentary that's received the blessing of the late artist's estate. The documentary is expected to feature never-before-seen footage of the rapper that was shot by his wife, Icelene Jones.

“I am thrilled to tell the full story of my husband,” Icelene said in a statement. “With this documentary, the world will learn about the son, husband, father and artist. I’m proud of the team that we built, including Pulse, my production partners Nicole Beckett and Messiah Jacobs at Four Screens, and our directing team, the Pollards.”