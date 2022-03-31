New Ol' Dirty Bastard Documentary Features Unseen Footage Of Late Rapper
By Tony M. Centeno
March 31, 2022
The life and times of Ol' Dirty Bastard will be highlighted in an all-new documentary that's in the works.
According to a report The Hollywood Reporter published on Thursday, March 31, A&E Network is preparing to release their new installment of Biography featuring the fallen Wu-Tang Clan rapper. Biography: Ol' Dirty Bastard is the first documentary that's received the blessing of the late artist's estate. The documentary is expected to feature never-before-seen footage of the rapper that was shot by his wife, Icelene Jones.
“I am thrilled to tell the full story of my husband,” Icelene said in a statement. “With this documentary, the world will learn about the son, husband, father and artist. I’m proud of the team that we built, including Pulse, my production partners Nicole Beckett and Messiah Jacobs at Four Screens, and our directing team, the Pollards.”
A&E tells the story of the legendary ODB like never before. “Biography: Ol’ Dirty Bastard” will be the first official feature documentary about the Grammy-nominated musician and legendary founding member of the iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan. Coming to A&E in 2023. pic.twitter.com/2DD3MHUarc— A&E (@AETV) March 31, 2022
ODB was one of the founding members of Wu-Tang Clan. The Fort Greene, NY native began his solo career a couple years after Wu-Tang dropped their debut album. His first solo LP Return to the 36 Chambers: The Dirty Version dropped in 1995 and features his breakthrough single "Shimmy Shimmy Ya." He gained more notoriety when he jumped on the remix to Mariah Carey's "Fantasy." After dropping other notable songs over the years like "Got Your Money" featuring Kelis and "Ghetto Superstar" with Pras Michel and Mya, Ol' Dirty Bastard passed away age two days before his 36th birthday in 2004 due to a drug overdose.
Biography: Ol' Dirty Bastard is produced by The Pulse Films, Four Screens and the Ol’ Dirty Bastard Estate and is co-directed by Emmy and Peabody Award winner Sam Pollard and his son, Jason Pollard. Pulse was responsible for other popular powerful productions like Beastie Boys Story, Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Katy Perry’s Part of Me. Look out for the documentary to debut next year.