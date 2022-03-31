Soulja Boy Calls Out Several Rappers For Dodging Him After They Blew Up
By Tony M. Centeno
March 31, 2022
Soulja Boy has worked with a lot of artists throughout his career. Although he's nearly reached veteran status in the game, the "She Make It Clap" rapper claims a few MC's that he's worked with in the past, like Lil Durk, Mozzy and the Migos, won't collaborate with him again now that they're in the major leagues.
During an Instagram Live session he hosted on Wednesday, March 30, Soulja Boy asked his followers who he should sign next to his SODMG label. A few seconds later, Big Draco said that he always works with the biggest artists first and then claimed that he can't even get another song from them after they've blown up.
Soulja Boy says he can’t get a feature from the same artist he used to do features for before they got on 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/v7Aien6g19— My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) March 30, 2022
"Look at me and Lil Durk," Soulja Boy said during his rant. "I was on Lil Durk first mixtape. Look at me and Chief Keef. Look at me and Lil Durk. I do songs with all these n****s before they get famous. Then once them n****s get famous, I can't even get a song from these n****s. That's crazy. But when ya'll n****s was in the hood, and ain't nobody know who the f**k y'all was, I was doing songs with y'all n****s."
XXL confirmed that Soulja Boy's math might be slightly off in his claims about Lil Durk. The "Crank That" rapper appeared on Durk's third mixtape, Life Ain't No Joke, and already had a decent following by the time they connected. However, Soulja did give credit to artists like Rich The Kid and Chief Keef, who ended up returning the favor.
See what else Soulja Boy had to say below.
