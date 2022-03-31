Soulja Boy Calls Out Several Rappers For Dodging Him After They Blew Up

"Look at me and Lil Durk," Soulja Boy said during his rant. "I was on Lil Durk first mixtape. Look at me and Chief Keef. Look at me and Lil Durk. I do songs with all these n****s before they get famous. Then once them n****s get famous, I can't even get a song from these n****s. That's crazy. But when ya'll n****s was in the hood, and ain't nobody know who the f**k y'all was, I was doing songs with y'all n****s."

XXL confirmed that Soulja Boy's math might be slightly off in his claims about Lil Durk. The "Crank That" rapper appeared on Durk's third mixtape, Life Ain't No Joke, and already had a decent following by the time they connected. However, Soulja did give credit to artists like Rich The Kid and Chief Keef, who ended up returning the favor.

See what else Soulja Boy had to say below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE