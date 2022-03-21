Soulja Boy Announces His First Child Is On The Way
By Tony M. Centeno
March 21, 2022
Soulja Boy is celebrating his latest achievement in life: becoming a father.
On Saturday, March 19, Big Draco took to social media to announce that he will become a father to a baby boy. In the video he posted, we can see Soulja Boy and the mother-to-be celebrating the major gender reveal. With two people dressed inflatable girl and boy babies suits in the background, the rapper and entrepreneur slammed a white ball to the ground, which was full of blue dust. Everyone else that surrounded him and the child's mother roared with cheers as the couple celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby boy.
"It’s a boy ‼️👶🏾🙏🏾🥺😝🥳," the "Crank That" rapper wrote in his caption.
The comment section was full of congratulatory words from major names like Ludacris, DJ Drama, Lil Mo, and Spectacular from Pretty Ricky, who Soulja Boy toured with for the Millennium Tour last year. In addition, there were plenty of fans who noted that he's "the first rapper to post his gender reveal." The hilarious comments stem from Soulja's tendency to prove that he was the first rapper to do a lot of things in the rap game.
Soulja Boy's comment section was also full of It was full of people who were shocked that this is Soulja Boy's first child ever.
"Omg I had no clue he was expecting," one IG user wrote. "At 30 something? That’s rare to see for rappers these days," another user tweeted.
In his Instagram Story, Soulja Boy thanked everyone for the love. He also wrote a special message for his new son. "Thank you God 🙏🏾 such a blessing. Dear son I will love you forever 😜," he wrote.