Soulja Boy Announces His First Child Is On The Way

The comment section was full of congratulatory words from major names like Ludacris, DJ Drama, Lil Mo, and Spectacular from Pretty Ricky, who Soulja Boy toured with for the Millennium Tour last year. In addition, there were plenty of fans who noted that he's "the first rapper to post his gender reveal." The hilarious comments stem from Soulja's tendency to prove that he was the first rapper to do a lot of things in the rap game.

Soulja Boy's comment section was also full of people who were shocked that this is Soulja Boy's first child ever.

"Omg I had no clue he was expecting," one IG user wrote. "At 30 something? That’s rare to see for rappers these days," another user tweeted.

In his Instagram Story, Soulja Boy thanked everyone for the love. He also wrote a special message for his new son. "Thank you God 🙏🏾 such a blessing. Dear son I will love you forever 😜," he wrote.