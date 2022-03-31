This Restaurant Has The Best Fries In All Of Oklahoma

Thursday, March 31st is National Tater Day!

Fries are quite literally the perfect side. Not only are they delicious, but they come in many forms: crinkle-cut, waffle, shoestring, steak, curly. You can even shake it up and have sweet potato fries.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best fries, and they're not from chain restaurants. The website states, "While the fries from places like McDonald's and Shake Shack are great, sometimes you want a spud that's a little more off the beaten path. Don't worry: We have you covered. We've rounded up some of the best French fries in every state, and you just might plan a road trip after reading this list."

According to the website, the best fries in all of Oklahoma come from Interurban Restaurant in Norman. So what sets this eatery's fries above the rest? Eat This, Not That! explains:

"Interurban serves up Okie Fries seasoned and loaded with melted jack and cheddar cheese. Honey pepper bacon bits are sprinkled across the top to kick up the flavor. The dish is served with homemade ranch dressing."

