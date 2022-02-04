This Is the Best Ramen In All Of Arizona

Ramen is honestly one of the most perfect foods in many different ways. It's fast, affordable, and allows the perfect vehicle for several different fresh, delicious toppings.

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best places to get ramen in each state. The website states, "If you're searching for the perfect ramen bowl, a great place to start your research is Yelp. They've let us use their results from tons of diners' reviews, resulting in a great list of the best ramen in America."

According to the list, the best place to get some ramen in Arizona is Yutaku Japanese Restaurant in Phoenix. So what sets this restaurant's ramen apart from the others? Eat this, Not that! explains:

"Part ramen-ya and part sushi bar, Yutaka serves incredible small plates to complement the ramen offerings. Try the 'Monkey Brain' deep-fried mushrooms stuffed with cream cheese, crab, and spicy tuna with the highly regarded spicy miso ramen. Diners appreciate how fresh the food is and the attention to cleanliness and ingredient quality."

