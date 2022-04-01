Here Are The Best Places To Stargaze In Utah

Dark Sky Month is back!

In 2021, Utah Governor Spencer Cox declared April as Dark Sky Month in the hops of elevating life in Utah "through responsible tourism stewardship."

According to the Utah Office of Tourism, the Beehive State leads the world in dark sky preservation with 23 accredited International Dark Sky Association places. "With good planning and community support, dark sky preservation and astrotourism is a responsible and sustainable form of tourism that encourages overnight stays, distributes visitation around the state and educates visitors about Utah. Astrotourism could lead to an estimated $5.8 billion in spending in the Colorado Plateau and support over 113,000 new jobs in the next 10 years," the agency said.

As Utah celebrates Dark Sky Month, here are some of the best places to stargaze, according to ABC 4:

Antelope Island State Park (Davis County)

Dinosaur National Monument (Near Vernal, UT)

East Canyon State Park (Morgan, UT)

Jordanelle State Park (Heber City, UT)

North Fork Park (Weber County)

Rockport State Park (Summit County)

Steinaker State Park (Vernal, UT)

Timpanogos Cave National Monument (American Fork Canyon)

Arches National Park (Moab, UT)

Canyonlands National Park (Moab, UT)

Dead Horse Point State Park (Moab, UT)

Goblin Valley State Park (Green River, UT)

Goosenecks State Park (San Juan County)

Hovenweep National Park (Border of Utah and Colorado)

Natural Bridges National Monument (Lake Powell, UT)

Rainbow Bridge National Monument (Lake Powell, UT)

Still in the adventurous mood? Check out this Utah bucket list.