Here's Where To Get Kentucky's Best Hot Dog

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that spring is in the air and warmer weather is on the way, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.

Mashed determined where you can get the best hot dog in each state. The website states, "Whether it's a cheap dirty-water dog from a bustling city vendor or one topped with expensive ingredients that'll set you back a few bucks, wherever you go in the country you can find that one hot dog spot with rave reviews from everyone who visits."

According to the website, the best hot dog in all of Kentucky comes from Dixie Chili & Deli. The website explains what makes this eatery's hot dogs so special:

"Every time you hear the word "dixie," you just get this sense of the South, right? Well, that's exactly why the people who run this joint put the word in their name. There are multiple locations and the place is super quaint and adorable, just like their Coney dogs.

The name implies they're known for their chili, but they pile their franks super high with all sorts of fixings, as well. If you want to go as hard as you can (and you do), order up the "Alligator": mustard, mayo, cheese, a dill spear, and add onions and chili for a small additional charge. It's a hot dog as fierce as the reptile it's named after."

