Las Vegas Man Competed In Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

One local Las Vegas man competed in the Nathan's Famous Hotdog Eating Contest for the first time, reported 13 KTNV Las Vegas.

The contest was held on the Fourth of July in New York.

Once again, Joey "Jaws" Chestnut won the competition, breaking his own record and eating a whopping 76 hotdogs in just ten minutes. This is his 14th win in the competition.

Las Vegas local Derek "Heavy D" Hendrickson took part in this year's competition. It was his first time competing in Nathan's Famous Hotdog Eating Contest.

Hendrickson ate 25.5 hotdogs in the ten minute timespan.

The second-place winner finished 50 hotdogs.

The winner of the women's competition was Michelle Lesco of Tucson, Arizona. She finished nearly 31 hotdogs. Lesco ranked 9th overall.

Las Vegas resident Miko Sudo typically competed in the hot dog eating contest. Sudo is a seven-time champion. She didn't compete this year, however, because she is expecting a baby in the coming weeks with fellow competitor Nick Wehry.