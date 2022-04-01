Here's Where To Get Oklahoma's Best Hot Dog

Hot dogs truly are an American classic. There are tons of different types of hot dogs, each boasting different flavor combinations, toppings, and buns. And now that spring is in the air and warmer weather is on the way, there is no better time to indulge in a delicious hot dog.

Mashed determined where you can get the best hot dog in each state. The website states, "Whether it's a cheap dirty-water dog from a bustling city vendor or one topped with expensive ingredients that'll set you back a few bucks, wherever you go in the country you can find that one hot dog spot with rave reviews from everyone who visits."

According to the website, the best hot dog in all of Oklahoma comes from Coney Island Hot Weiners. The website explains what makes this eatery's hot dogs so special:

"It might sound like a funny name, but just know these people aren't joking around when it comes to food. Especially the hot wieners. Anyone in the Tulsa area has likely heard of this spot, and it even snagged a spot on People Magazine's "Best Hot Dogs In Every State" list.

So, what exactly swayed the folks at People to pick this joint? Well, as the list states, ‘For those in the know, the order is three Coney Dogs (chili, onions, shredded cheese) plus a dusting of cayenne pepper — but you have to ask for it.’"

Click here to check out the full list.