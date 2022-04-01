Kentucky Chemistry Teacher Is Now A Jeopardy! Winner

By Ginny Reese

April 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A teacher from the Louisville area is now a Jeopardy! winner, reported WLKY.

Evan Roberts, of Fern Creek High School, had a dream of being on the show. On Thursday night, he got his dream and then some.

"This is a dream come true," Roberts said.

Roberts appeared on Thursday night's episode where he ended up winning the final round and ending with a total of $20,400. Roberts ended up beating the previous reigning champ and will return to the show on Friday's episode.

WLKY reported that Roberts has been watching the show for as long as he can remember. Roberts said, "I ugly cried. This was the life goal, so it's really nice to check it off."

Roberts said the process of getting on the show was long. He said, "You get 50 questions in 50 different categories. They'll flash the category on the screen then you have 15 seconds, once the question pops up, to type in your answer."

After the tests was a screen test. He said, "That was tricky. On one of the questions, I wanted to look like I knew all of the answers so I pretended to buzz in, and I thought they would call on somebody else. They called on me, and I had no idea what the answer was."

Roberts still got the exciting call that he was selected to be on the show.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.