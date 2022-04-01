Kentucky Chemistry Teacher Is Now A Jeopardy! Winner

A teacher from the Louisville area is now a Jeopardy! winner, reported WLKY.

Evan Roberts, of Fern Creek High School, had a dream of being on the show. On Thursday night, he got his dream and then some.

"This is a dream come true," Roberts said.

Roberts appeared on Thursday night's episode where he ended up winning the final round and ending with a total of $20,400. Roberts ended up beating the previous reigning champ and will return to the show on Friday's episode.

WLKY reported that Roberts has been watching the show for as long as he can remember. Roberts said, "I ugly cried. This was the life goal, so it's really nice to check it off."

Roberts said the process of getting on the show was long. He said, "You get 50 questions in 50 different categories. They'll flash the category on the screen then you have 15 seconds, once the question pops up, to type in your answer."

After the tests was a screen test. He said, "That was tricky. On one of the questions, I wanted to look like I knew all of the answers so I pretended to buzz in, and I thought they would call on somebody else. They called on me, and I had no idea what the answer was."

Roberts still got the exciting call that he was selected to be on the show.