LeBron Updates Injury Status - No One Knows If He's Serious

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James tweeted that he's "out for the season officially" and no one knows whether he's serious.

James has missed the last two games with an ankle injury and the Lakers only have six regular season games remaining, currently sitting one spot behind the final play-in seed for the NBA Playoffs.

But the four-time NBA champion's tweet was shared on April Fools' Day and hasn't been reported or confirmed by the Lakers or any NBA insiders or reporters.

James' tweet does, however, come hours after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported he and teammate Anthony Davis -- who is dealing with a foot sprain -- could possibly return from the injured list for Friday's (April 1) game against the New Orleans Pelicans, according to sources.