WATCH: LeBron James Becomes NBA's All-Time Combined Leading Scorer

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer during Saturday's (February 12) 117-115 loss to the Golden State Warriors.

James hit a 3-pointer with 7:07 left in the third period to give himself his 21st point of the game and his 44,152 in regular-season and postseason play, which surpassed Basketball Hall of Famer and fellow Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's previous record of 44,149 combined points (38,387 regular season, 5,762 playoffs).

The four-time NBA champion finished Saturday's game with 26 points, giving him 44,157 combined all-time and 36,526 in regular season play, which still trails Abdul-Jabbar and Basketball Hall of Famer Karl Malone (36,928) for third all-time without counting the postseason.

However, James was critical of his own late-game struggles Saturday, finishing 1-for-10 shooting in the fourth quarter, which included missing the first of three potentially game-tying free throws with 2.4 seconds remaining.

The Lakers also managed to give up a six-point lead with 3:47 remaining.

"It's hard for me to speak on it now because I hate doing anything when it comes in a loss. And we had an opportunity to win a big game tonight," James said after the game via ESPN.