New 'Brisket U' Classes In Nashville Teach The Barbecue Basics

Tennessee may be known for its barbecue, but that doesn't mean that everyone knows how to cook it. That's where "Brisket U" comes in.

Jonathan Kane created Brisket U in Texas after multiple unsuccessful attempts to make the state's most famous dish, News Channel 5 reports.

"I wanted to learn how to smoke a brisket," said Kane. "I'd messed a couple of them up and I saw, 'there's got to be a way to do this.'"

He eventually did find a way that could help others learn the same skills that he once yearned for, starting Brisket U's approach of teaching barbecue classes at various local breweries to educate wannabe BBQ masters while supporting local businesses.

The barbecue crash course has now expanded to Music City, where Nashville Native John Hearne will lead the classes at breweries around the city, the news outlet reports. He explained what students of Brisket U could expect when they show up.

"A typical class is going to be 3 hours at local craft breweries in and around Nashville," said Hearne "We generally start with going over grills, utensils, tools, stuff that you need before you even go to the butcher shop."

Despite Brisket U's Texas origins, Kane is aware each region has its own barbecue specialty, including Tennessee's very own Memphis-style BBQ.

"The cool thing about barbecue is no matter where you go in the country it's these regional pockets that make cuisine in general but certainly barbecue excellent," said Kane.

Brisket U classes start at $89. For more information or to sign up for a class, visit the website here.