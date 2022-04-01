Polo G Reflects On Nearly Overdosing

“Back story Fa Dat video I was Fresh out the hospital bed From almost overdosing Onnem pills,” Polo G wrote. “I pop right back out & Shoot Dat Video now dat B***h Platinum w 100ms By it.”



Back in 2019, Polo G had posted a photo of himself in the hospital and said that he gotten "a lil too lit" the night before. The photo included a photo of himself with his father, who was there to care for him following the incident. He also included an shot of his I.D. band and his I.V. In the caption, he flat out admits that he nearly lost his life, but never actually revealed exactly what got him so lit.



"I gat a lil too lit last night & woke up Inna Emergency Room almost lost my Life...Ma Pops made sure I was straight & back on my square On Gucci ion take that For Granted love dat man to death🖤," Polo wrote in the now-deleted post.

In case you haven't seen it, check out Polo G's "Heartless" video below.