Polo G Reflects On Nearly Overdosing
By Tony M. Centeno
April 1, 2022
Polo G's "Heartless" featuring Mustard has become an important record for the Chicago rapper. Not only has the video reached an incredible milestone, but the visuals itself was a reminder of how he bounced back after coming close to overdosing on drugs.
In an Instagram Story he uploaded on Wednesday night, March 30, Polo G announced that his "Heartless" video reached over 100 million views on YouTube. The music video for the song, which was the first track he dropped following his debut album Die a Legend, dropped back in 2019. In his post, the Hall of Fame rapper also revealed what he was going through when he shot the video.
Polo G Reacts To His Track “Heartless” Surpassing 100 Million Views 🔥🏆 pic.twitter.com/4Jm0ESpmsA— RapCoverMedia (@RapCoverMedia) March 31, 2022
“Back story Fa Dat video I was Fresh out the hospital bed From almost overdosing Onnem pills,” Polo G wrote. “I pop right back out & Shoot Dat Video now dat B***h Platinum w 100ms By it.”
Back in 2019, Polo G had posted a photo of himself in the hospital and said that he gotten "a lil too lit" the night before. The photo included a photo of himself with his father, who was there to care for him following the incident. He also included an shot of his I.D. band and his I.V. In the caption, he flat out admits that he nearly lost his life, but never actually revealed exactly what got him so lit.
"I gat a lil too lit last night & woke up Inna Emergency Room almost lost my Life...Ma Pops made sure I was straight & back on my square On Gucci ion take that For Granted love dat man to death🖤," Polo wrote in the now-deleted post.
In case you haven't seen it, check out Polo G's "Heartless" video below.