'Several Hundred' Russians Have Switched Sides, Now Fight For Ukraine

"Several hundred" Russian soldiers have reportedly switched sides and are now joining Kyiv's resistance of President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

In a post shared on its Telegram channel Wednesday (March 30), the ministry said the "Freedom of Russia" legion commanders were visiting detained former Russian troops that may be interested in serving, following up with a separate post claiming "first volunteers" had already "begun individual additional training" to aid in the resistance against Russia, Newsweek reported.

"Today the legion's personnel, under the guidance of Ukrainian Armed Forces instructors, studied a NLAW grenade launcher," the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine Telegram post stated, displaying images of troops and military equipment. "In addition, the commanders of the legion's subdivisions got acquainted with the operational situation on the fronts."

The ministry's post added that "Freedom of Russia" soldiers "expressed a common desire on behalf of all the volunteers to conduct the first battle against the guard dogs of the Putin regime—the Kadyrovites," which refers to Chechen troops fighting for Putin's ally, Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced his country would conduct military operations in Eastern Ukraine during an NBC News translation of a speech addressing the Russian population in Moscow on February 24.

The announcement appeared to serve as the final action ahead of an attack by Putin and the Russian military, which the U.S. and European allies to the neighboring Ukraine have attempted to prevent from taking place through diplomatic discussions.

A Ukraine interior minister confirmed to NBC News via text message that "cruise and ballistic missile strikes" were already underway shortly after Putin's announcement.

NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin said explosions could be heard from her live shot in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital city, at 6:00 a.m. local time.

More than 1,000 protesters were reportedly arrested during anti-war protests throughout Russia amid President Putin's announcement to conduct military operations and ensuing attack on Ukraine, BNO News reported.