WILLOW Makes Statement By Rocking Shaved Head In 'Purge' Video

WILLOW made a loud statement in the video for her latest single "PURGE." The singer and her collaborator Siiickbrain both rock shaved heads in the visuals, which was self-directed by WILLOW.

As most people know, the singer's father Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars last weekend after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith's bald head. Though the video was most certainly filmed before the awards ceremony, it's hard not to think the fashion choice was consciously made to support her mother, who recently revealed she suffered from a hair loss condition called alopecia.

"PURGE" is WILLOW's most aggressive song to date and is her first single of 2022. She's also featured on a song off Machine Gun Kelly's latest album Mainstream Sellout called "Emo Girl" and plans to hit the road with the rapper-pop-punker on select dates of his Mainstream Sellout tour, along with Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom.

WILLOW will also grace the Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24.