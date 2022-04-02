Halsey Opens Up About Endometriosis Journey Before Grammys

By Yashira C.

April 2, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Halsey opened up about their endometriosis in a candid Instagram post today (April 2.) The "Without Me" singer has talked about their struggles with the disorder before, but this time around it's a little different with the Grammys coming up on Sunday.

They wrote in their caption: "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)"

See the post below.

Halsey released their fourth studio album "If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power," last year via Capitol Records. The album is nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at this year's Grammys. They gave birth to their first child, Ender Ridley Aydin, in July of last year. A week before Ender's birth, Halsey revealed that their new album "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power" is a concept album about “the joys and horrors of pregnancy and childbirth.” The singer will be going on their "Love and Power" tour starting this May, with support from artists including PinkPantheress, The Marias, Wolf Alice, Abby Roberts, And Beabadobee.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.