Halsey Opens Up About Endometriosis Journey Before Grammys

Halsey opened up about their endometriosis in a candid Instagram post today (April 2.) The "Without Me" singer has talked about their struggles with the disorder before, but this time around it's a little different with the Grammys coming up on Sunday.

They wrote in their caption: "The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago. Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited :)"

