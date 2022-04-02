Patriots Acquire Former First-Rounder In Trade With Division Rival: Report
By Jason Hall
April 2, 2022
The New England Patriots reportedly addressed a major position need in a rare trade with a division rival on Saturday (April 2).
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots acquired wide receiver DeVante Parker and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.
The Dolphins "shed salary" in the deal and now have "five picks in three rounds" in next year's draft, which includes two first-rounders, a second-rounder and two third-rounders, according to Rapoport.
"The #Patriots have long been impressed with WR DeVante Parker, and make a rare trade in the AFC East to acquire him," Rapoport tweeted. "Meanwhile, the #Dolphins shed salary and load up for the 2023 draft. Five picks in three rounds — two 1s, a 2, two 3s."
Parker provides the Patriots with a potential top wide receiver option for second-year quarterback Mac Jones, joining a position group that also includes Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne.
New England will take on the final two remaining years of Parker's contract, which includes base salaries of $5.65 million in 2022 and $5.7 million in 2023.
The third-round pick will reportedly be included as compensatory addition after the Patriots lost cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency.
Parker was selected by the Dolphins at No. 14 overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.
The former Louisville standout was limited to just eight starts in 10 appearances during the 2021 season due to a hamstring injury.
Parker enters his eighth NFL season with 338 receptions for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns.