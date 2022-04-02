Patriots Acquire Former First-Rounder In Trade With Division Rival: Report

The New England Patriots reportedly addressed a major position need in a rare trade with a division rival on Saturday (April 2).

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Patriots acquired wide receiver DeVante Parker and a fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.

The Dolphins "shed salary" in the deal and now have "five picks in three rounds" in next year's draft, which includes two first-rounders, a second-rounder and two third-rounders, according to Rapoport.

"The #Patriots have long been impressed with WR DeVante Parker, and make a rare trade in the AFC East to acquire him," Rapoport tweeted. "Meanwhile, the #Dolphins shed salary and load up for the 2023 draft. Five picks in three rounds — two 1s, a 2, two 3s."