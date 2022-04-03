Actress Estelle Harris Dead At 93

By Yashira C.

April 3, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Actress Estelle Harris has died at 93, weeks before her 94th birthday. She died Saturday evening (April 2) of natural causes in Palm Desert, California, as reported by Deadline. Harris played the role of George Costanza’s mother on Seinfeld and was the voice of Mrs. Potato Head on Toy Story.

“It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25pm,” her son Glen Harris, told Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy, and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.”

Harris was born Estelle Nussbaum in New York City on April 22, 1928. She appeared on Seinfeld between 1992 and 1998. She pursued acting while raising her children and found great success featuring in series such as FuturamaThe Looney Tunes ShowCurb Your EnthusiasmThe Suite Life of Zack & Cody, iCarlyERMind of MenciaPhil of the FutureDave the BarbarianKim PossibleThe Proud FamilyHouse of MouseSabrina the Teenage WitchGodzilla: The SeriesThe Wild ThornberrysHerculesCybillLiving SingleMoeshaThe MaskNight StandStar Trek: Voyager, The TickAladdinGood AdviceMad About YouMarried… with Children and Night Court.

“Her passion was her work,” said Glen Harris, “and her work was her passion.” Harris leaves behind three children, as well as three grandsons and a great-grandson.

Jason Alexander (Seinfield) paid tribute to Harris on Twitter following the news.

