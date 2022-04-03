BTS Reveal Their Dream Collabs On Grammys Red Carpet

After their amazing collab with Megan Thee Stallion, "Butter," we can't wait to see what hits they're capable of making with other artists and we hope it's with one of the artists they mentioned tonight! BTS has been nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the track. This is their second Grammy nomination after becoming first-time nominees for their hit "Dynamite" in 2021.

The 2022 Grammys hosted by Trevor Noah was initially scheduled to take place on January 31, 2022, at the Staples Center in Los Angeles but had to be postponed to April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada due to coronavirus concerns. This is the first time in the Grammy's 64 year history that the awards show will be held in Las Vegas.

