2022 Grammy Awards: See The Full List Of Winners
By Tony M. Centeno
April 3, 2022
After being pushed back by four month due to the pandemic, the biggest night in music is finally going down in Las Vegas.
On Sunday, April 3, the 2022 Grammy Awards officially kicked off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. The 64th annual award show is set to feature a ton of performances from a wide range of artists like Billie Eilish, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Lady Gaga, Ledisi, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and plenty more.
Music's Biggest Night has arrived! ✨— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 3, 2022
🎶 Coming to you live from the @MGMGrand in #LasVegas, we'll be meeting you today to celebrate at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT on @CBS and @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/oeZGXz5Owc
Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammys is set to have plenty of celebrity presenters who will be giving away the golden Gramophones. The show will be broadcasted on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST /5 p.m. PST.
Now let's get to the winners! Check out the full list of Grammy award winners below.
Record of the Year
"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA
"Freedom" - Jon Batiste
"I Get A Kick Out Of You” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
Album of the Year
We Are - Jon Batiste
Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Montero - Lil Nas X
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore - Taylor Swift
Donda - Kanye West
Song of the Year
"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran
"A Beautiful Noise” - Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
"Fight For You" - H.E.R.
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance
"Anyone" - Justin Bieber
"Right on Time" - Brandi Carlile
"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish
"Positions" - Ariana Grande
"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"I Get a Kick Out of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
"Lonely" - Justin Bieber & benny blanco
"Butter" - BTS
"Higher Power" - Coldplay
"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat feat. SZA
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love for Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
'Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones
A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly
Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi
That's Life - Willie Nelson
A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish
Positions - Ariana Grande
Sour - Olivia Rodrigo
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Hero” - Afrojack & David Guetta
“Loom” - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
“Before” - James Blake
"Heartbreak" - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
"You Can Do It" - Caribou
"Alive" - Rüfüs Du Sol - WINNER
"The Business" - Tiësto
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Subconsciously - Black Coffee - WINNER
Fallen Embers - ILLENIUM
Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer
Shockwave - Marshmello
Free Love - Sylvan Esso
Judgement - Ten City
Best Rap Album
The Off-Season - J. Cole
King's Disease 2 - Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator
Donda - Kanye West
Best Rap Performance
"Family Ties” - Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
"Up" - Cardi B
"My Life" - J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
"Thot S***" - Megan Thee Stallion
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L” - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby
“Need To Know” - Doja Cat
“Industry Baby” - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow
“WUSYANAME” - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign
“Hurricane” - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby
Best Rap Song
"Bath Salts" - DMX, Jay-Z, Nas
"Best Friend" - Saweetie, Doja Cat
"Family Ties" - Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar
"Jail" - Kanye West, Jay-Z
"My Life" - J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray
Best R&B Performance
"Lost You" - Snoh Aalegra
"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
"Damage" - H.E.R.
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Traditional R&B Performance
I Need You - Jon Batiste
Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal
Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper
Fight For You - H.E.R.
How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba
Best R&B Song
"Damage" - H.E.R.
"Good Days" - SZA
"Heartbreak Anniversary" - Giveon
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light - Eric Bellinger
Something To Say - Cory Henry
Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two - Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego
Best R&B Album
Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra
We Are - Jon Batiste
Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges
Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
Best Country Solo Performance
"Forever After All" Luke Combs
"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton
"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell
"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves
"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton - WINNER
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood
"Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne - WINNER
"Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay
"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris
"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert
Best Country Song
"Better Than We Found It" - Maren Morris
"camera roll" - Kacey Musgraves
"Cold" Chris Stapleton - WINNER
"Country Again" - Thomas Rhett
"Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes
"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton
Best Country Album
Skeletons - Brothers Osborne
Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton
The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram
The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson
Starting Over - Chris Stapleton
Best New Age Album
Brothers - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton
Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - WINNER
Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone
Night + Day - Opium Moon
Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan
Best Rock Performance
"Shot in the Dark" - AC/DC
"Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)" - Black Pumas
"Nothing Compares 2 U" - Chris Cornell
"OHMS" - Deftones
"Making a Fire" - Foo Fighters
Best Metal Performance
“Genesis” - Deftones
“The Alien” - Dream Theater
“Amazonia” - Gojira
“Pushing The Tides” - Mastodon
“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” - Rob Zombie
Best Rock Song
"All My Favorite Songs" - Weezer
"The Bandit" - Kings of Leon
"Distance" - Mammoth WVH
"Find My Way" - Paul McCartney
"Waiting on a War" - Foo Fighters
Best Rock Album
Power Up - AC/DC
Capitol Cuts- Live From Studio A - Black Pumas
No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell
Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters
McCartney III - Paul McCartney
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore - Fleet Foxes
If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey
Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks
Daddy's Home - St. Vincent
Best Latin Pop Album
Vertigo - Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores - Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos - Camilo
Mendó - Alex Cuba - WINNER
Revelación - Selena Gomez
Best Musica Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny - WINNER
Jose - J Balvin
KG0516 - KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 - Kali Uchis
Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album
Deja - Bomba Estéreo
Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico
Origen - Juanes
Calambre - Nathy Peluso
El Madrileño - C. Tangana
Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia - Zoé
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 - Aida Cuevas
A Mis 80's - Vicente Fernández
Seis - Mon Laferte
Un Canto Por México, Vol. II - Natalia Lafourcade
Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) - Christian Nodal
Best Tropical Latin Album
Salswing! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
En Cuarentena - El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso - Aymée Nuviola
Colegas - Gilberto Santa Rosa
Live In Peru - Tony Succar
Best Latin Jazz Album
Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez
Virtual Birdland - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - WINNER
Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet
El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“Voice Of God” - Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters
“Joyful” - Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters
“Help” - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters
“Never Lost” - CeCe Winans - WINNER
“Wait On You” - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“We Win” - Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters
“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” - H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters
“Man Of Your Word”
Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters
“Believe For It” - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters - WINNER
“Jireh” - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music
Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It - CeCe Winans - WINNER
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
No Stranger - Natalie Grant
Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed
The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe
Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells
Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - WINNER
Best Roots Gospel Album
Alone With My Faith - Harry Connick, Jr.
That's Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band
Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound
Songs For The Times - The Isaacs
My Savior - Carrie Underwood - WINNER
Best American Roots Song
“Avalon” - Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon “Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)
“Bored” - Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz
“Call Me A Fool” - Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)
“Cry” - Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Diamond Studded Shoes” - Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)
“Nightflyer” - Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best American Roots Performance
"Cry," Jon Batiste - WINNER
"Love and Regret," Billy Strings
"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck
"Same Devil," Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile
"Nightflyer," Allison Russell
Best Americana Album
Downhill From Everywhere - Jackson Browne
Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band
Native Sons - Los Lobos - WINNER
Outside Child - Allison Russell
Stand For Myself - Yola
Best Bluegrass Album
Renewal - Billy Strings
My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck - WINNER
A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters
Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson
Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent
Best Traditional Blues Album
100 Years Of Blues - Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite
Traveler's Blues - Blues Traveler
I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside - WINNER
Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis
Take Me Back - Kim Wilson
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Delta Kream - The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown
Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa
Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland
Fire It Up - Steve Cropper
662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram - WINNER
Best Folk Album
One Night Lonely [Live] - Mary Chapin Carpenter
Long Violent History - Tyler Childers
Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham
They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi - WINNER
Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Live In New Orleans! - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul
Bloodstains & Teardrops - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux
My People - Cha Wa
Corey Ledet Zydeco - Corey Ledet Zydeco
Kau Ka Pe'a - Kalani Pe'a - WINNER
Best Reggae Album
Pamoja - Etana
Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan
Live N Livin - Sean Paul
Royal - Jesse Royal
Beauty In The Silence - Soja - WINNER
10 - Spice
Best Global Music Performance
“Mohabbat” - Arooj Aftab - WINNER
“Do Yourself” - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
“Pà Pá Pà” - Femi Kuti
“Blewu” - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
“Essence” - WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Global Music Album
Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 - Rocky Dawuni
East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends
Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo - WINNER
Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti
Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid
Best Spoken Word Album
Aftermath - LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy
8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land - Barack Obama
Best Comedy Album
The Comedy Vaccine - Lavell Crawford
Evolution - Chelsea Handler
Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.
Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black
The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze
Zero F***s Given - Kevin Hart
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Cruella
Dear Evan Hansen
In The Heights
One Night In Miami...
Respect
Schmigadoon! Episode 1
The United States Vs. Billie Holiday - WINNER
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
Bridgerton - Kris Bowers, composer
Dune - Hans Zimmer, composer
The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Göransson, composer
The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer - WINNER
Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers - WINNER
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Agatha All Along” [From WandaVision: Episode 7]
“All Eyes On Me” [From Inside] - WINNER
“All I Know So Far” [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]
“Fight For You” [From Judas And The Black Messiah]
“Here I Am” (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]
“Speak Now” [From One Night In Miami...]
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
- Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)
- Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)
- Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)
- Sling (Clairo) (A)
- Solar Power (Lorde) (A)
- Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)
Rogét Chahayed
- //aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)
- Ain't S*** (Doja Cat) (T)
- Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T)
- Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S)
- Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T)
- Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S)
- Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S)
- NITROUS (Joji) (T)
- Vibez (ZAYN) (S)
Mike Elizondo
- Glow On (Turnstile) (A)
- Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
- Life By Misadventure (Rag'n'Bone Man) (A)
- Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T)
- Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
- Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A)
- Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S)
- Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)
Hit-Boy
- Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A)
- King's Disease II (Nas) (A)
Ricky Reed
- //aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can't Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S)
- Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T)
- Don't Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S)
- Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A)
- Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T)
- Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T)
- Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S)
- Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)
Best Remixed Recording
Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub) - Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)
Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix) - Spencer Bastian, remixer (Papa Roach)
Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix) - Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)
Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix) - 3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)
Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) - Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)
Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) - Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones) - WINNER
Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\ - Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)
Best Music Video
“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC, David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer
“Freedom” - Jon Batiste, Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer - WINNER
“I Get A Kick Out Of You” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers
“Peaches” - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Colin Tilley, video director; Jamee Ranta & Jack Winter, video producers
“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers
“Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo, Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers
Best Music Film
Inside - Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer
David Byrne's American Utopia - David Byrne, Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish, Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, Justin Lubliner & Juliet Tierney, video producers
Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix, John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers
Summer Of Soul - (Various Artists), Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers - WINNER