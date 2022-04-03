2022 Grammy Awards: See The Full List Of Winners

By Tony M. Centeno

April 3, 2022

Grammy Awards 2022
Photo: Getty Images

After being pushed back by four month due to the pandemic, the biggest night in music is finally going down in Las Vegas.

On Sunday, April 3, the 2022 Grammy Awards officially kicked off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Vegas. The 64th annual award show is set to feature a ton of performances from a wide range of artists like Billie Eilish, BTS, Carrie Underwood, Chris Stapleton, H.E.R., J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, John Legend, Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar, Giveon, Lady Gaga, Ledisi, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and plenty more.

Hosted by Trevor Noah, the Grammys is set to have plenty of celebrity presenters who will be giving away the golden Gramophones. The show will be broadcasted on CBS and Paramount+ at 8 p.m. EST /5 p.m. PST.

Now let's get to the winners! Check out the full list of Grammy award winners below.

Record of the Year

"I Still Have Faith In You" - ABBA

"Freedom" - Jon Batiste

"I Get A Kick Out Of You” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

Album of the Year

We Are - Jon Batiste

Love For Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Montero - Lil Nas X

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore - Taylor Swift

Donda - Kanye West

Song of the Year

"Bad Habits" - Ed Sheeran

"A Beautiful Noise” - Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

"Fight For You" - H.E.R.

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat Featuring SZA

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

"Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" - Lil Nas X

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Right On Time" - Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance

"Anyone" - Justin Bieber

"Right on Time" - Brandi Carlile

"Happier Than Ever" - Billie Eilish

"Positions" - Ariana Grande

"drivers license" - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

"I Get a Kick Out of You" - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

"Lonely" - Justin Bieber & benny blanco

"Butter" - BTS

"Higher Power" - Coldplay

"Kiss Me More" - Doja Cat feat. SZA

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Love for Sale - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

'Til We Meet Again (Live) - Norah Jones

A Tori Kelly Christmas - Tori Kelly

Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi

That's Life - Willie Nelson

A Holly Dolly Christmas - Dolly Parton

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) - Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) - Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever - Billie Eilish

Positions - Ariana Grande

Sour - Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” - Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom” - Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before” - James Blake

"Heartbreak" - Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

"You Can Do It" - Caribou

"Alive" - Rüfüs Du Sol - WINNER

"The Business" - Tiësto

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Subconsciously - Black Coffee - WINNER

Fallen Embers - ILLENIUM

Music Is The Weapon (Reloaded) - Major Lazer

Shockwave - Marshmello

Free Love - Sylvan Esso

Judgement - Ten City


Best Rap Album

The Off-Season - J. Cole

King's Disease 2 - Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost - Tyler, the Creator

Donda - Kanye West

Best Rap Performance

"Family Ties” - Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

"Up" - Cardi B

"My Life" - J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

"Thot S***" - Megan Thee Stallion

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“P R I D E . I S . T H E . D E V I L” - J. Cole Featuring Lil Baby

“Need To Know” - Doja Cat

“Industry Baby” - Lil Nas X Featuring Jack Harlow

“WUSYANAME” - Tyler, The Creator Featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again & Ty Dolla $ign

“Hurricane” - Kanye West Featuring The Weeknd & Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

"Bath Salts" - DMX, Jay-Z, Nas

"Best Friend" - Saweetie, Doja Cat

"Family Ties" - Baby Keem, Kendrick Lamar

"Jail" - Kanye West, Jay-Z

"My Life" - J. Cole, 21 Savage & Morray

Best R&B Performance

"Lost You" - Snoh Aalegra

"Peaches" - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

"Damage" - H.E.R.

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Need You - Jon Batiste

Bring It On Home To Me - BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Charlie Bereal

Born Again - Leon Bridges Featuring Robert Glasper

Fight For You - H.E.R.

How Much Can A Heart Take - Lucky Daye Featuring Yebba

Best R&B Song

"Damage" - H.E.R.

"Good Days" - SZA

"Heartbreak Anniversary" - Giveon

"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic

"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light - Eric Bellinger

Something To Say - Cory Henry

Mood Valiant - Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two - Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert - Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay - Masego

Best R&B Album

Temporary Highs In The Violet Skies - Snoh Aalegra

We Are - Jon Batiste

Gold-Diggers Sound - Leon Bridges

Back Of My Mind - H.E.R.

Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan

Best Country Solo Performance

"Forever After All" Luke Combs

"Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton

"All I Do Is Drive," Jason Isbell

"camera roll," Kacey Musgraves

"You Should Probably Leave," Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

"If I Didn't Love You" - Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood

"Younger Me" - Brothers Osborne - WINNER

"Glad You Exist" - Dan + Shay

"Chasing After You" - Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

"Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home)" - Elle King & Miranda Lambert

Best Country Song

"Better Than We Found It" - Maren Morris

"camera roll" - Kacey Musgraves

"Cold" Chris Stapleton - WINNER

"Country Again" - Thomas Rhett

"Fancy Like" - Walker Hayes

"Remember Her Name" - Mickey Guyton

Best Country Album

Skeletons - Brothers Osborne

Remember Her Name - Mickey Guyton

The Marfa Tapes - Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall & Jack Ingram

The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita - Sturgill Simpson

Starting Over - Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

Brothers - Will Ackerman, Jeff Oster & Tom Eaton

Divine Tides - Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej - WINNER

Pangaea - Wouter Kellerman & David Arkenstone

Night + Day - Opium Moon

Pieces Of Forever - Laura Sullivan

Best Rock Performance

"Shot in the Dark" - AC/DC

"Know You Better (Live from Capitol Studio A)" - Black Pumas

"Nothing Compares 2 U" - Chris Cornell

"OHMS" - Deftones

"Making a Fire" - Foo Fighters

Best Metal Performance

“Genesis” - Deftones

“The Alien” - Dream Theater

“Amazonia” - Gojira

“Pushing The Tides” - Mastodon

“The Triumph Of King Freak (A Crypt Of Preservation And Superstition)” - Rob Zombie

Best Rock Song

"All My Favorite Songs" - Weezer

"The Bandit" - Kings of Leon

"Distance" - Mammoth WVH

"Find My Way" - Paul McCartney

"Waiting on a War" - Foo Fighters

Best Rock Album

Power Up - AC/DC

Capitol Cuts- Live From Studio A - Black Pumas

No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1 - Chris Cornell

Medicine at Midnight - Foo Fighters

McCartney III - Paul McCartney

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore - Fleet Foxes

If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power - Halsey

Jubilee - Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams - Arlo Parks

Daddy's Home - St. Vincent

Best Latin Pop Album

Vertigo - Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores - Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua - Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos - Camilo

Mendó - Alex Cuba - WINNER

Revelación - Selena Gomez

Best Musica Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco - Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo - Bad Bunny - WINNER

Jose - J Balvin

KG0516 - KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 - Kali Uchis

Best Latin Rock/Alternative Album

Deja - Bomba Estéreo

Mira Lo Que Me Hiciste Hacer (Deluxe Edition) - Diamante Eléctrico

Origen - Juanes

Calambre - Nathy Peluso

El Madrileño - C. Tangana

Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia - Zoé

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Antología De La Musica Ranchera, Vol. 2 - Aida Cuevas

A Mis 80's - Vicente Fernández

Seis - Mon Laferte

Un Canto Por México, Vol. II - Natalia Lafourcade

Ayayay! (Súper Deluxe) - Christian Nodal

Best Tropical Latin Album

Salswing! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

En Cuarentena - El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico

Sin Salsa No Hay Paraíso - Aymée Nuviola

Colegas - Gilberto Santa Rosa

Live In Peru - Tony Succar

Best Latin Jazz Album

Mirror Mirror - Eliane Elias With Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

The South Bronx Story - Carlos Henriquez

Virtual Birdland - Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra - WINNER

Transparency - Dafnis Prieto Sextet

El Arte Del Bolero - Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“Voice Of God” - Dante Bowe Featuring Steffany Gretzinger & Chandler Moore; Dante Bowe, Tywan Mack, Jeff Schneeweis & Mitch Wong, songwriters

“Joyful” - Dante Bowe; Dante Bowe & Ben Schofield, songwriters

“Help” - Anthony Brown & Group Therapy; Anthony Brown & Darryl Woodson, songwriters

“Never Lost” - CeCe Winans - WINNER

“Wait On You” - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Tiffany Hudson, Brandon Lake & Chandler Moore, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“We Win” - Kirk Franklin & Lil Baby; Kirk Franklin, Dominique Jones, Cynthia Nunn & Justin Smith, songwriters

“Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)” - H.E.R. & Tauren Wells; Josiah Bassey, Dernst Emile & H.E.R., songwriters

“Man Of Your Word”

Chandler Moore & KJ Scriven; Jonathan Jay, Nathan Jess & Chandler Moore, songwriters

“Believe For It” - CeCe Winans; Dwan Hill, Kyle Lee, CeCe Winans & Mitch Wong, songwriters - WINNER

“Jireh” - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music Featuring Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine; Chris Brown, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story - Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman - Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition - Maverick City Music

Jonny X Mali: Live In LA - Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It - CeCe Winans - WINNER

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

No Stranger - Natalie Grant

Feels Like Home Vol. 2 - Israel & New Breed

The Blessing (Live) - Kari Jobe

Citizen Of Heaven (Live) - Tauren Wells

Old Church Basement - Elevation Worship & Maverick City Music - WINNER

Best Roots Gospel Album

Alone With My Faith - Harry Connick, Jr.

That's Gospel, Brother - Gaither Vocal Band

Keeping On - Ernie Haase & Signature Sound

Songs For The Times - The Isaacs

My Savior - Carrie Underwood - WINNER

Best American Roots Song

“Avalon” - Rhiannon Giddens, Justin Robinson & Francesco Turrisi, songwriters (Rhiannon “Giddens With Francesco Turrisi)

“Bored” - Linda Chorney, songwriter (Linda Chorney Featuring Becca Byram, EJ Ouellette & Trevor Sewellzz

“Call Me A Fool” - Valerie June, songwriter (Valerie June Featuring Carla Thomas)

“Cry” - Jon Batiste & Steve McEwan, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Diamond Studded Shoes” - Dan Auerbach, Natalie Hemby, Aaron Lee Tasjan & Yola, songwriters (Yola)

“Nightflyer” - Jeremy Lindsay & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)


Best American Roots Performance

"Cry," Jon Batiste - WINNER

"Love and Regret," Billy Strings

"I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to be Free," The Blind Boys of Alabama and Bela Fleck

"Same Devil," Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile

"Nightflyer," Allison Russell

Best Americana Album

Downhill From Everywhere - Jackson Browne

Leftover Feelings - John Hiatt with The Jerry Douglas Band

Native Sons - Los Lobos - WINNER

Outside Child - Allison Russell

Stand For Myself - Yola

Best Bluegrass Album

Renewal - Billy Strings

My Bluegrass Heart - Béla Fleck - WINNER

A Tribute To Bill Monroe - The Infamous Stringdusters

Cuttin' Grass - Vol. 1 (Butcher Shoppe Sessions) - Sturgill Simpson

Music Is What I See - Rhonda Vincent

Best Traditional Blues Album

100 Years Of Blues - Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite

Traveler's Blues - Blues Traveler

I Be Trying - Cedric Burnside - WINNER

Be Ready When I Call You - Guy Davis

Take Me Back - Kim Wilson

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Delta Kream - The Black Keys Featuring Eric Deaton & Kenny Brown

Royal Tea - Joe Bonamassa

Uncivil War - Shemekia Copeland

Fire It Up - Steve Cropper

662 - Christone "Kingfish" Ingram - WINNER

Best Folk Album

One Night Lonely [Live] - Mary Chapin Carpenter

Long Violent History - Tyler Childers

Wednesday (Extended Edition) - Madison Cunningham

They're Calling Me Home - Rhiannon Giddens With Francesco Turrisi - WINNER

Blue Heron Suite - Sarah Jarosz

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Live In New Orleans! - Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul

Bloodstains & Teardrops - Big Chief Monk Boudreaux

My People - Cha Wa

Corey Ledet Zydeco - Corey Ledet Zydeco

Kau Ka Pe'a - Kalani Pe'a - WINNER

Best Reggae Album

Pamoja - Etana

Positive Vibration - Gramps Morgan

Live N Livin - Sean Paul

Royal - Jesse Royal

Beauty In The Silence - Soja - WINNER

10 - Spice

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” - Arooj Aftab - WINNER

“Do Yourself” - Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” - Femi Kuti

“Blewu” - Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

“Essence” - WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Global Music Album

Voice Of Bunbon, Vol. 1 - Rocky Dawuni

East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live In Concert - Daniel Ho & Friends

Mother Nature - Angelique Kidjo - WINNER

Legacy + - Femi Kuti And Made Kuti

Made In Lagos: Deluxe Edition - WizKid

Best Spoken Word Album

Aftermath - LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis - Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago - J. Ivy

8:46 - Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land - Barack Obama

Best Comedy Album

The Comedy Vaccine - Lavell Crawford

Evolution - Chelsea Handler

Sincerely Louis CK - Louis C.K.

Thanks For Risking Your Life - Lewis Black

The Greatest Average American - Nate Bargatze

Zero F***s Given - Kevin Hart

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Cruella 

Dear Evan Hansen 

In The Heights

One Night In Miami...

Respect

Schmigadoon! Episode 1

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday - WINNER

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

Bridgerton - Kris Bowers, composer

Dune - Hans Zimmer, composer

The Mandalorian: Season 2 - Vol. 2 (Chapters 13-16) - Ludwig Göransson, composer

The Queen's Gambit - Carlos Rafael Rivera, composer - WINNER

Soul - Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, composers - WINNER

Best Song Written For Visual Media

“Agatha All Along” [From WandaVision: Episode 7]

“All Eyes On Me” [From Inside]  - WINNER

“All I Know So Far” [From P!NK: All I Know So Far]

“Fight For You” [From Judas And The Black Messiah]

“Here I Am” (Singing My Way Home) [From Respect]

“Speak Now” [From One Night In Miami...]

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

  • Chemtrails Over The Country Club (Lana Del Rey) (A)
  • Daddy’s Home (St. Vincent) (A)
  • Gold Rush (Taylor Swift) (T)
  • Sling (Clairo) (A)
  • Solar Power (Lorde) (A)
  • Take The Sadness Out Of Saturday Night (Bleachers) (A)

Rogét Chahayed

  • //aguardiente Y Limón %ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)
  • Ain't S*** (Doja Cat) (T)
  • Beautiful (Shelley FKA DRAM) (T)
  • Blueberry Eyes (MAX Featuring SUGA of BTS) (S)
  • Fire In The Sky (Anderson .Paak) (T)
  • Kiss Me More (Doja Cat Featuring SZA) (S)
  • Lazy Susan (21 Savage With Rich Brian Featuring Warren Hue & Masimwei) (S)
  • NITROUS (Joji) (T)
  • Vibez (ZAYN) (S)

Mike Elizondo

  • Glow On (Turnstile) (A)
  • Good Day (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
  • Life By Misadventure (Rag'n'Bone Man) (A)
  • Mercy (Jonas Brothers) (T)
  • Mulberry Street (Twenty One Pilots) (T)
  • Obviously (Lake Street Dive) (A)
  • Repeat (Grace Vanderwaal) (S)
  • Taking The Heat (Joy Oladokun) (T)

Hit-Boy

  • Judas And The Black Messiah: The Inspired Album (Various Artists) (A)
  • King's Disease II (Nas) (A)

Ricky Reed

  • //aguardiente y limón%ᵕ‿‿ᵕ% (Kali Uchis) (T)Can't Let You Go (Terrace Martin Featuring Nick Grant) (S)
  • Damn Bean (John-Robert) (T)
  • Don't Go Yet (Camila Cabello) (S)
  • Gold-Diggers Sound (Leon Bridges) (A)
  • Piece Of You (Shawn Mendes) (T)
  • Pushing Away (Junior Mesa) (T)
  • Rumors (Lizzo Featuring Cardi B) (S)
  • Sing (Jon Batiste) (T)

Best Remixed Recording

Back To Life (Booker T Kings Of Soul Satta Dub) - Booker T, remixer (Soul II Soul)

Born For Greatness (Cymek Remix) - Spencer Bastian, remixer (Papa Roach)

Constant Craving (Fashionably Late Remix) - Tracy Young, remixer (K.D. Lang)

Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix) - 3SCAPE DRM, remixer (Zedd & Griff)

Met Him Last Night (Dave Audé Remix) - Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato & Ariana Grande)

Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix) - Mike Shinoda, remixer (Deftones) - WINNER

Talks (Mura Masa Remix)\ - Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

Best Music Video

“Shot In The Dark” - AC/DC, David Mallet, video director; Dione Orrom, video producer

“Freedom” - Jon Batiste, Alan Ferguson, video director; Alex P. Willson, video producer - WINNER

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” - Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lebeau, video director; Danny Bennett, Bobby Campbell & Jennifer Lebeau, video producers

“Peaches” - Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon, Colin Tilley, video director; Jamee Ranta & Jack Winter, video producers

“Happier Than Ever” - Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson & David Moore, video producers

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” - Lil Nas X & Tanu Muino, video directors; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Marco De Molina & Saul Levitz, video producers

“Good 4 U” - Olivia Rodrigo, Petra Collins, video director; Christiana Divona, Marissa Ramirez & Tiffany Suh, video producers

Best Music Film

Inside - Bo Burnham, video director; Josh Senior, video producer

David Byrne's American Utopia - David Byrne, Spike Lee, video director; David Byrne & Spike Lee, video producers

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles - Billie Eilish, Patrick Osborne & Robert Rodriguez, video directors; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson, Justin Lubliner & Juliet Tierney, video producers

Music, Money, Madness...Jimi Hendrix In Maui - Jimi Hendrix, John McDermott, video director; Janie Hendrix, John McDermott & George Scott, video producers

Summer Of Soul - (Various Artists), Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, video director; David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent & Joseph Patel, video producers - WINNER

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.